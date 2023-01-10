Data experts have crunched the numbers and predicted how the Premier League table will look after 38 games.

The top flight took a break in action last weekend for the third round of the FA Cup with Leeds United kicking off the league’s return at Aston Villa on Friday evening. In a congested bottom half, just two points separate Leicester City in 13th and Everton in 18th.

Leeds have picked up two points from a possible nine since the Premier League resumed following the World Cup in Qatar. They are two points above the bottom three – currently occupied by Wolves and Southampton, alongside Everton – but have played a game fewer than the majority of the sides in the bottom half.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come the end of the season. By giving each team an attacking and defensive rating, FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to predict how the table will look in May.

Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

They predict that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the title by one point, with the Gunners currently five points clear of the reigning champions. Manchester United and Newcastle United are being tipped to make up the top four, with the Magpies forecast to beat Liverpool to fourth on goal difference.

The final table predicts Leeds will finish on 41 points, seven points above the bottom three with Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton tipped to be relegated with the Saints finishing bottom of the table.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table