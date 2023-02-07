LEEDS UNITED are searching for a new face in the dug-out after Jesse Marsch paid the price for a dreadful run of Premier League form - with the American shown the door after Sunday's poor reverse at Nottingham Forest.

It extended United's winless sequence at league level to seven matches. All told, they have won just twice in their last 17 top-flight outings - stark numbers which could not be ignored in the final analysis.

The Elland Road hierarchy are now assessing their options ahead of a double-header against arch-rivals Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caretaker trio Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will be in dug-out at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

A 'supercomputer' has predicted the final Premier League table. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Huddersfield Town chief and Leeds under-23 boss Carlos Corberan - now at West Brom - is figuring prominently in the betting alongside the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Mauricio Pochettino, Ange Postecoglou and Rafa Benitez.

A rising star in La Liga circles in the shape of Real Vallecano's Andoni Iraola has also been mentioned strongly in dispatches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a double-header with the Red Devils, Leeds face critical tests against fellow strugglers Everton and Southampton with Whites fans pinning their hopes on a new manager 'bounce' in time ahead of those ‘six-pointers’.

Yet despite United's alarming form, the number-crunchers are predicting that they will retain their Premier League position with relative comfort following the latest analysis of league results.

Leeds currently sit in 17th place, above third-from-bottom Everton on goal difference, although they have a game in hand on the Merseysiders.

The data boffins are predicting them to finish in 15th spot on 39 points with a five-point buffer come season’s end above Everton, who are tipped to occupy the final relegation place with south-coast duo Southampton and Bournemouth expected to finish in the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are given a 23 per cent chance of being relegated.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look. Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Predicted final Premier League table