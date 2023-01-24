Jesse Marsch's side, who drew with Brentford on Sunday, have won just twice in their last 16 top-flight matches.
They are currently in 15th position, just a point above the side occupying the final relegation position in Bournemouth.
Despite some worrying numbers, United - who have brought in a club record signing in striker Georginio Rutter this month alongside another defensive option in Max Wober - are expected to finish the season above the drop zone, according to the data boffins.
They are predicting them to finish in 14th spot on 40 points with a seven-point buffer above Southampton, tipped to occupy the final relegation place with Bournemouth finishing 19th.
Troubled Everton, who are being linked with a move for ex-Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa following the decision to sack Frank Lampard, are predicted to finish bottom of the table on the latest data.
Leeds return to top-flight action with a key trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday week.
United will then visit Manchester United three days later on February 8, should neither side require a replay in the FA Cup.
The Red Devils are due to visit Leeds on February 12.Predicted final table
|Team
|Predicted points
|Arsenal
|87
|Man City
|83
|Man Utd
|71
|Newcastle
|69
|Liverpool
|65
|Spurs
|64
|Brighton
|63
|Chelsea
|59
|Brentford
|53
|Aston Villa
|52
|Fulham
|52
|Crystal Palace
|44
|West Ham
|41
|Leeds United
|40
|Leicester
|40
|Nottm Forest
|37
|Wolves
|36
|Southampton
|33
|Bournemouth
|31
|Everton
|30