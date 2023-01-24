News you can trust since 1754
Predictions computer forecasts how Premier League relegation battle will unfold for Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, West Ham and Leicester City

LEEDS UNITED'S form may be disconcerting, but the number-crunchers are predicting that they will retain their Premier League place with relative comfort following the latest analysis of league results.

By Leon Wobschall
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:48am

Jesse Marsch's side, who drew with Brentford on Sunday, have won just twice in their last 16 top-flight matches.

They are currently in 15th position, just a point above the side occupying the final relegation position in Bournemouth.

Despite some worrying numbers, United - who have brought in a club record signing in striker Georginio Rutter this month alongside another defensive option in Max Wober - are expected to finish the season above the drop zone, according to the data boffins.

Premier League match-ball. Picture: Getty Images.
They are predicting them to finish in 14th spot on 40 points with a seven-point buffer above Southampton, tipped to occupy the final relegation place with Bournemouth finishing 19th.

Troubled Everton, who are being linked with a move for ex-Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa following the decision to sack Frank Lampard, are predicted to finish bottom of the table on the latest data.

Leeds return to top-flight action with a key trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday week.

United will then visit Manchester United three days later on February 8, should neither side require a replay in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are due to visit Leeds on February 12.Predicted final table

Team Predicted points
Arsenal 87
Man City 83
Man Utd 71
Newcastle 69
Liverpool 65
Spurs 64
Brighton 63
Chelsea 59
Brentford 53
Aston Villa 52
Fulham 52
Crystal Palace 44
West Ham 41
Leeds United 40
Leicester 40
Nottm Forest 37
Wolves 36
Southampton 33
Bournemouth 31
Everton 30
