Prem man 'very keen' on Leeds United move, Manchester United sanction £100m deal, Spurs boss reveals Sheffield United prediction: Rumours

Leeds United and Sheffield United both feature in today's roundup of the latest Premier League news:

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison is reportedly ‘very keen’ to make his stay at Elland Road permanent, with Manchester City reportedly valuing him at around £10m. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is the top choice to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss, should the Catalan choose to leave the Premier League champions. (The Sun)

Local lad and former Newcastle United player Adam Armstrong is catching the attention of various Premier League teams, after leaving St James’ Park for less than £2m. (Various)

Manchester United plan to sell Paul Pogba for £100m before Euro 2020, so that they can use the money to sign new players. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough's Lewis Wing, who is also catching the eye of Bournemouth and Southampton. (TEAMtalk)

Inter Milan hope to sign 30-year-old Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a big money move this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and will activate his £48m release clause. (Daily Express)

Burnley keeper Nick Pope is reportedly ‘top of the list’ for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as he looks for a new keeper. (Various)

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says the ‘reality’ is that Sheffield United and Wolves are genuine contenders for Champions League qualification. (Various)