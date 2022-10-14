As is often the case in the Championship, there is a Yorkshire derby to kick things off.

ROTHERHAM UNITED v HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

The two Yorkshire teams started the Championship season with their momentum going in opposite directions but we wait to see if things have turned under their new managers when they meet in Saturday’s televised early kick-off.

IMPACT: Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham won his first Yorkshire derby last week

Relegation-threatened Huddersfield got a very encouraging home win over Hull City on Sunday, but taking points off the Tigers at the moment is not such a tough ask, following it up will be important.

Since Paul Warne left for Derby County, the Millers have picked up one point from nine and dropped from eighth to 17th. New manager Matt Taylor has only been in charge for two games and will need time to get his methods across, but things cannot be allowed to slide for too long.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

Arsenal's Brazilian winger has more than played his part in the Gunners' excellent start to the season and will be looking forward to returning to Elland Road, where he scored twice against an injury-hit Leeds last season.

THORN IN THE SIDE: Gabriel Martinelli thwarted by Illan Meslier on his last visit to Elland Road

Rasmus Kristensen had his best game for the Whites at Crystal Palace on Sunday, where the attack-minded right-back showed he has defensive qualities too. He will need to be on top of his game if Leeds are to preserve their unbeaten start to the season at home.

ANEL AHMEDHODZIC

The Bosnian centre-back was such an outstanding feature of Sheffield United's barnstorming start to the Championship season but their winning run came to an end when he suffered a thigh strain, and has not picked up since. At Stoke City last weekend, the Blades even had to change to a back four due to a lack of options in their preferred shape.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom was angry at Bosnia revealing the injury and putting a four-week timescale on it, saying that was too long. Four weeks later, he is hopeful of having Ahmedhodzic back to face Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

HARROGATE TOWN

You can come up with all the hard-luck and near-miss stories you like, Harrogate have not won any of their last ten matches, and have not tasted victory at Wetherby Road since the opening weekend of the season.

Hartlepool United leapfrogged them after beating Doncaster Rovers a week and a half ago and with only goal difference keeping the Suphurites out of the League Two relegation zone they really need to win on Saturday.

JURGEN KLOPP

Liverpool have had a 9-0 and now a 7-1 victory already this season, and still all is not well at Anfield.

Having had to set such incredibly high standards in recent seasons just to try and keep up with Manchester City, the Reds have dipped below them recently and go into the weekend much closer to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the relegation zone than the league leaders.