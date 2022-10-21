ELLAND MOOD

Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Thursday felt pivotal – not for the result or the performance but for the way the away end turned on Jesse Marsch.

The team was booed at the end of each half, as was Marsch’s decision to substitute Luis Sinisterra, Marcelo Bielsa’s name was pointedly sung and when the players went over to thank the fans at full-time, they chanted back, “Where the f*** is Jesse Marsch?”

Less than an hour later, Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard.

So on Sunday Leeds really need to win at home to the Fulham team which finished off Gerrard. Perhaps even more important will be the reaction of the fans towards Marsch, especially if things go wrong.

We will find out if Thursday was a blip or a turning point in the relationship between Marsch and the club's supporters.

A "BUILDING" DERBY

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United players Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Diego Llorente fter Thursday's defeat at Leicester City

There have been some pretty grim Yorkshire derbies in this season's Championship, but Rotherham United and Hull City should be looking forward to theirs on Saturday.

After two straight wins, the world looks a different place for the Millers and new manager Matt Taylor will be looking forward to making it three. For Hull's caretaker coach Andy Dawson, the carrot is his club's first back-to-back wins since April.

NEW MANAGER BOUNCES?

Doncaster Rovers will have a new manager in the Gresty Road dugout, and Michael Carrick will be watching Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town from the stands.

DEBUT: Doncaster-born Danny Schofield, pictured left with Rovers director of football James Coppinger

Carrick and Danny Schofield have both dipped their toe into management already, but little more than that, so it will be asking a lot for them to hit the ground running but both clubs could do with it.

Boro's need for a new manager bounce is the greater as they sit in the relegation zone and need to take advantage of a Terriers team who went bottom of the Championship on Wednesday as they struggle to come to terms with their own new coach, Mark Fotheringham.

Rovers just need a shot in the arm after a start to the season which has been more demoralising in terms of performances than results.

SHEFFIELD UNITED NEED TO STOP THE ROT

DISAPPOINTMENT: Oli McBurnie has seen Sheffield United's results slump since the international break

If Rotherham, Hull and a Harrogate Town side who followed up their first win in 11 matches on Saturday with a Football League Trophy victory in midweek, have something to build on, for Sheffield United it is all about stopping the slide.

The Blades looked unstoppable going into the international break but this is the Championship, and since it they have picked up two points from a possible 15.

Luck was not on their side in Coventry or at times in a ridiculous game against Blackpool but however they do it, they just need to get back to winning ways.

MARCUS RASHFORD

Manchester United have dropped Cristiano Ronaldo for their trip to Chelsea and in keeping with the way that club is run nowadays, very little thought has been put into what to do if the relationship with the temperamental forward who asked to leave in the summer broke down as it almost inevitably would this season.

Marcus Rashford is the only fit alternative at centre-forward. he has scored five goals this season, but all from out wide.

But this is more than an Old Trafford melodrama. Anyone with much knowledge of the history of the England football team will know there is a heightened risk of one or more of Harry Kane’s metatarsals snapping in the coming weeks, and the Three Lions will need a Plan B at the World Cup. A Plan C would not go amiss.