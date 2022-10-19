We have looked at every squad’s market value on Transfermarkt to see where every side would finish based on what their squad is worth before comparing that to their current position.

Brighton and Hove Albion are the biggest overachievers so far, with their squad rated as the 18th-most valuable in the division but the Seagulls are currently above Liverpool having enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.

The Reds are among those underachieving, with their squad rated as the second most expensive in the Premier League.

Below we have placed each team in order of their squad value and see how that compares to their current position.

The brackets indicate if a team is over or underperforming in terms of their market value. Take a look…

1. Manchester City (actual position - 2nd) Man City lost their first game of the league season on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool. Their squad is valued the highest in the Premier League at £949.77m with Erling Haaland their most valuable player with a market value of £135m.

2. Liverpool (actual position - 8th) It has been a tough start to the Premier League campaign for the Reds with Jurgen Klopp's side 14 points behind the league leaders. They have the second most valuable squad in the league at £832.5m.

3. Chelsea (actual position - 3rd) The Blues have started to find their feet under Graham Potter and strengthened their place in the top four with victory over Aston Villa at the weekend. Their squad value is rated at £775.35m.

4. Man United (actual position - 5th) The Red Devils were among the biggest spenders this summer to leave them with a squad value of £713.07m. They have won five of their first nine league games under Erik ten Hag, with their 0-0 result against Newcastle United their first draw of the season.