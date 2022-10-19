Premier League clubs' squad value compared to league position: Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham and Newcastle the big overachievers as Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton well adrift - gallery view
Arsenal are four points clear at the top of the Premier League with approxiametly a quarter of the season gone – but who should sit first come the end of the campaign?
We have looked at every squad’s market value on Transfermarkt to see where every side would finish based on what their squad is worth before comparing that to their current position.
Brighton and Hove Albion are the biggest overachievers so far, with their squad rated as the 18th-most valuable in the division but the Seagulls are currently above Liverpool having enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.
The Reds are among those underachieving, with their squad rated as the second most expensive in the Premier League.
Below we have placed each team in order of their squad value and see how that compares to their current position.
The brackets indicate if a team is over or underperforming in terms of their market value. Take a look…