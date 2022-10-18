Marsch felt his side were the better team as they lost 1-0 to Arsenal at Elland Road, to leave the Whites without a victory since their Carabao Cup success over Barnsley at the end of August.

The result sees them sitting 15th heading into the midweek action. Aston Villa and Wolves are behind them on goal difference while 18th-placed Southampton sit just one point adrift.

“This business is about collecting points and not just about performances, but clearly I think that was a showcase of the way we can play,” said Marsch on Sunday.

“We’ve had a number of games where we’ve been on top and been the better team and we don’t find ways to get the goals we deserve.

“We were better on the day, but we’re walking away with nothing. So again, we’ve got to find ways to take the good things and have it add up to results.”

Following the latest round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Premier League table will look…

