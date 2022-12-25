Leeds United take on Manchester City on Wednesday at Elland Road, closing out the division’s return to action after a six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar. Every fixture between Monday 26 and Wednesday 28 are being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
A subscription costs £7.99 per month but every customer is eligible for a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled at anytime. To qualify for a free trial, you must not have been an Amazon Prime member within the last 12 months.
You can only sign up for one free trial every 12 months and the free trial must be cancelled within the 30-day period to avoid being charged the £7.99. If fans sign up for a free trial on or before Boxing Day, they will be able to watch every Premier League game live between Monday and Wednesday.
Premier League fixtures on Prime
Monday, December 26
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur – 12.30pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham – 3pm
Everton v Wolves – 3pm
Leicester City v Newcastle United – 3pm
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion – 3pm
Aston Villa v Liverpool – 5.30pm
Arsenal v West Ham United – 8pm
Tuesday, December 27
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm
Man United v Nottingham Forest – 8pm
Wednesday, December 28
Leeds v Man City – 8pm