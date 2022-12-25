The Premier League returns to Amazon Prime Video this week with all 10 games from the first festive round of fixtures being streamed live from Monday.

Leeds United take on Manchester City on Wednesday at Elland Road, closing out the division’s return to action after a six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar. Every fixture between Monday 26 and Wednesday 28 are being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A subscription costs £7.99 per month but every customer is eligible for a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled at anytime. To qualify for a free trial, you must not have been an Amazon Prime member within the last 12 months.

You can only sign up for one free trial every 12 months and the free trial must be cancelled within the 30-day period to avoid being charged the £7.99. If fans sign up for a free trial on or before Boxing Day, they will be able to watch every Premier League game live between Monday and Wednesday.

Leeds United welcome Manchester City to Elland Road in front of the Amazon Prime cameras on Wednesday (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League fixtures on Prime

Monday, December 26

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur – 12.30pm

Crystal Palace v Fulham – 3pm

Everton v Wolves – 3pm

Leicester City v Newcastle United – 3pm

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion – 3pm

Aston Villa v Liverpool – 5.30pm

Arsenal v West Ham United – 8pm

Tuesday, December 27

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm

Wednesday, December 28