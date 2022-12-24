The Premier League season gets back underway on Boxing Day after a mid-season hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar.

Leeds United face reigning champions Manchester City on Wednesday, as their Elland Road clash closes out the division’s return to action. Ahead of the league’s return, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood for every possible outcome of each match.

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur at 12.30pm on Monday before Crystal Palace take on Fulham, Everton host Wolves, Newcastle United visit Leicester City and Southampton welcome Brighton to St Mary’s Stadium. All those games kick off at 3pm.

The Premier League resumes on Boxing Day after a mid-season hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Aston Villa at 5.30pm before league leaders Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top to eight points when they face West Ham in north London. On Tuesday, Chelsea host Bournemouth at 5.30pm before Nottingham Forest head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United at 8pm.

Leeds’ clash against Man City kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday. Ahead of all the fixtures, here is how the data experts predict every game might finish…

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions