A number of players from England’s top-flight will be heading to the Middle East to represent their country in the tournament, which has been moved to winter due to high summer temperatures in Qatar.

Every Premier League side will be in action this weekend before players need to join up with their nations next week. The World Cup final will be held on December 18, with the Premier League getting back underway on December 26. Leeds United will have to wait until December 28 to return after their fixture against Manchester City was pushed back two days by Amazon Prime’s scheduling.

The Whites are aiming to finish the first stint of the league season on a high after dramatic wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth in their last two outings. Their final game this weekend is against Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The final round of Premier League action until Boxing Day takes place this weekend (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Spurs have lost three of their last four Premier League contests, with their only win in that run a 3-2 victory over the Cherries as they came from two goals down on the south coast at the end of last month.

Ahead of the weekend’s action data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely outcome in every game. The probability of a Tottenham win has been rated at 65 per cent compared to just 16 per cent for an away victory.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight make their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game. See their full predictions below…

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions

