With leaders Arsenal’s clash with second-placed Manchester City postponed to accommodate the Gunners’ rescheduled Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could close the gap.

Erling Haaland’s stunning start to life at Manchester City has rather masked Harry Kane’s exploits at Tottenham.

The England captain will head into Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United having scored five times in his last five league games to take his tally for the campaign to nine.

His 16 Premier League appearances against United to date have yielded only five goals, but the last four have come at Old Trafford, including a double in that 6-1 win a couple of seasons ago.

On Tuesday night, Brighton were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest despite creating a host of chances.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1, thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha.

Ahead of the next set of games in the midweek schedule, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: A detailed view of the Nike Flight Premier League match balls prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each match.

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Predictions