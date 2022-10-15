Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each match.

On Saturday, under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the lunchtime kick-off.

Later in the afternoon, Jose Sa continued to shrug off a broken wrist to become Wolves’ penalty hero and plunge Nottingham Forest into deeper trouble.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a second-half equaliser as Fulham twice came from behind to secure a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Bournemouth.

On Friday night, Ivan Toney scored twice as Brentford defeated Brighton while in the Saturday evening game, Tottenham Hotspur claimed victory over Everton.

Experts have made their predictions for the most likely outcome of the final five games this weekend. Agree with the below forecasts?

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Predictions – Sunday, October 16