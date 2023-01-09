Everton boss Frank Lampard is the odds-on favourite to become the next Premier League manager to leave his position following the Toffees FA Cup exit on Friday night.

Manchester United set up a fourth-round tie with Championship side Reading as they beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, after a tough period throughout September and October, the pressure has been eased on Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

The Whites ended an eight-game winless run with a shock win over Liverpool at Anfield at the end of October and have drawn their last three games in all competitions as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Championship outfit Cardiff City on Sunday and send their FA Cup tie to a replay.

As top-flight sides turn their attention back to their Premier League campaigns, we analyse the four managers under the most pressure ahead of the weekend’s action.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard – Everton

A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Man City on New Year’s Eve has proven to be an outlier for Everton since the campaign resumed following the World Cup in Qatar. The Toffees lost all three of their games in November before the season paused and have yet to win in four matches since the returned to competitive action.

A stoppage-time defeat at home to Wolves was followed by the draw at Man City before they were beaten 4-1 by Brighton on Merseryside. On Friday came their FA Cup exit to Man United. Up next is a home game against Southampton before a trip to West Ham in two huge games for both Lampard and Everton.

Graham Potter – Chelsea

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea, applauds the fans after the team's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A draw at Nottingham Forest followed by back-to-back defeats against Man City have ramped up the pressure on Graham Potter. Chelsea have lost six and won just two of their last nine fixtures in all competitions.

Potter’s side were dumped out of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before the break, and Mahrez finished the job with another spot-kick in the second half.

The half-time whistle was greeted by boos from the travelling support, and by the second half Chelsea fans were singing the name of former owner Roman Abramovich and Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel as they recalled happier times. Up next is a visit to Fulham on Thursday.

Nathan Jones – Southampton

Despite only taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl last month, Jones acknowledged he has limited time to turn things around at Southampton despite Saints advancing to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Saturday’s victory at Selhurst Park was a welcome boost for Jones’ side, who sit bottom of the Premier League with just three wins from 18 contests. Southampton have a League Cup quarter-final against Man City on Wednesday before a massive game against Everton on Saturday.

David Moyes – West Ham

An FA Cup win over Brentford eased the pressure on Moyes as West Ham’s poor league form took a backseat at the weekend. Said Benrahma’s well-taken strike from outside the area was enough to set-up a fourth round tie against Derby.