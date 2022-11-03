Leeds United host Bournemouth on Saturday before a tough assignment away at Tottenham Hotspur in their final game before the league halts for the tournament in the Middle East.

Premier League action resumes on Boxing Day, with the Whites back in action against Manchester City on December 28. But whose momentum will be most threatened by the pause in domestic action?

Man City and Arsenal are leading the way in the opening months of the campaign, with the Gunners two points clear at the top with two games remaining. Newcastle United are being talked up as top-four contenders having lost just one of their 13 games, winning six and drawing the other six. They currently sit in fourth.

Only four sides have picked up more points than Eddie Howe’s side since January 1, representing the remarkable turnaround at St James’ Park over the last 10 months. Tottenham Hotspur have claimed the fourth-most league points in the calendar year after enjoying their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Southampton, Leeds United and Everton have picked up the fewest points of the 17 sides who have played in the top flight in both seasons during this calendar year while Aston Villa have one of the worst points per game ratios since the turn of the year.

Below is how the table looks based on results from January 1 to present day. Any surprises?

Premier League table in 2022

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)