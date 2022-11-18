The Premier League table would look very different during the break for the World Cup in Qatar if it was not for the impact of VAR.

There has been plenty of controversy already this campaign, as sides now take a break from league action until Boxing Day. On-field decisions have been changed 48 times this season after the intervention of VAR while on two occasions the referee’s have stuck with their decision after being summoned to the pitchside monitor.

Changes to decisions have lead to 16 goals being awarded and 15 being disallowed following advice from Stockley Park. We have analysed how every game has been impacted by overturned decisions and how that would affect the standings.

The Premier League table without VAR would see Arsenal remain top but Manchester City would only be two points behind rather than the five points they currently sit. This is due to Phil Foden having a goal disallowed in City’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield and Miguel Almiron’s strike in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park being awarded after initially being flagged for offside.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: The LED board shows the VAR screen checking for a possible penalty during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have had VAR overturn four decisions in their fixtures this season, with just one of those going the Whites’ way. Against Brentford in September, a penalty was awarded to the hosts in the first half after Luis Sinisterra was judged to have fouled Ivan Toney. In the same game, a Bryan Mbeumo goal was awarded after initially being chalked off for offside.

Against Arsenal, Leeds were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after a handball from William Saliba which Patrick Bamford missed. United then had a penalty overturned in the 90th minute after Gabriel was ruled not to have fouled Bamford in the area and the Arsenal man had his red card downgraded to a yellow. That decision, along with similar incidents, have not been used when calculating the table without VAR as almost half of penalties awarded by Stockley Park have been missed.

Talking into account how overturned decisions could have impacted the table, here’s how things might look without VAR...

Premier League table without VAR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (2nd R) and his players surround English referee Anthony Taylor as he goes to the screen to look at a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review ahead of his disallowing Foden's goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)