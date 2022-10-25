Kurt Zouma’s first goal since November 2021 was allowed to stand despite a clear handball by Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer. And Said Benrahma converted a stoppage-time penalty after VAR spotted a handball against Bournemouth substitute Jordan Zemura.

The game’s pivotal moment came when Kehrer scooped Jarrod Bowen’s corner into the air before it was headed clear by Chris Mepham, nodded back by Tomas Soucek and eventually over the line via the top of Zouma’s head. The word from Stockley Park was that because the handball was not deliberate, and had not led directly to the goal, that it was allowed to stand.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil was angry with the decision, with the former West Ham midfielder booked for his protests. Then Vladimir Coufal’s cross hit the hand of Zemura as he slid in to block, with Benrahma wrapping up the win from the spot. It was Benrahma’s third goal of the season. West Ham climbed up to 10th and into the top half for the first time this term.

On Sunday, Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. Spurs were furious that Wilson was not penalised for colliding with Lloris before lobbing the goalkeeper to open the scoring, while Almiron doubled the lead five minutes before the interval. Harry Kane pulled one back early in the second half but the visitors held on to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester United in the table.

Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park while clinical Leicester City also ran riot to climb out of the drop zone and plunge Wolves into turmoil as Molineux threatened to turn toxic. Youri Tielemans’ stunning volley set the Foxes on the way to a rampant 4-0 win and their first away victory of the season.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian scored second-half goals as Fulham won 3-2 at Elland Road to send Leeds spiralling into the Premier League’s bottom three. A fourth- straight defeat further cranked up the pressure on Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, whose side’s winless run was extended to eight matches.

In Saturday’s matches, Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-0 while Everton enjoyed a fine 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Man City closed the gap on Arsenal with a 3-1 home win over Brighton while Man United rescued a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Following the latest round of action, we put together the best XI from the Premier League using WhoScored ratings...

1. Dean Henderson (8.1) Made a host of fine saves as Nottingham Forest kicked off the latest round of games with victory over Liverpool. The ex-Sheffield United man kept out seven of the visitor's shots on target, including a fine save low down to his left in second-half stoppage time as Steve Cooper's side claimed a 1-0 victory. His second-straight appearance in the team of the week after keeping a clean sheet at Brighton in his previous outing. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier (8.1) The Newcastle right-back is proving a hard man to keep out of the side, with yet another appearance in the team of the week. He made four tackles, two clearances and three blocks as the Magpies stunned Tottenham Hotspur in North London with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Ezri Konsa (7.77) Helped Aston Villa keep a clean sheet in their 4-0 thrashing of Brentford on Sunday. Made three tackles and won five aerial duels as Villa picked up three points in their first game since Steven Gerrard's departure. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Kurt Zouma (8) Opened the scoring to send West Ham on their way to victory over Bournemouth on Monday night. Looked to get his side forward from the heart of defence with four long balls and 66 passes, 86 per cent of which found a teammate. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales