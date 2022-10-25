Premier League Team of the Week contains plenty of 8/10s as West Ham and Aston Villa dominate while Man City, Spurs and Newcastle feature
Two controversial VAR calls handed West Ham a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the London Stadium to conclude the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Monday.
Kurt Zouma’s first goal since November 2021 was allowed to stand despite a clear handball by Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer. And Said Benrahma converted a stoppage-time penalty after VAR spotted a handball against Bournemouth substitute Jordan Zemura.
The game’s pivotal moment came when Kehrer scooped Jarrod Bowen’s corner into the air before it was headed clear by Chris Mepham, nodded back by Tomas Soucek and eventually over the line via the top of Zouma’s head. The word from Stockley Park was that because the handball was not deliberate, and had not led directly to the goal, that it was allowed to stand.
Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil was angry with the decision, with the former West Ham midfielder booked for his protests. Then Vladimir Coufal’s cross hit the hand of Zemura as he slid in to block, with Benrahma wrapping up the win from the spot. It was Benrahma’s third goal of the season. West Ham climbed up to 10th and into the top half for the first time this term.
On Sunday, Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.
First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. Spurs were furious that Wilson was not penalised for colliding with Lloris before lobbing the goalkeeper to open the scoring, while Almiron doubled the lead five minutes before the interval. Harry Kane pulled one back early in the second half but the visitors held on to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester United in the table.
Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park while clinical Leicester City also ran riot to climb out of the drop zone and plunge Wolves into turmoil as Molineux threatened to turn toxic. Youri Tielemans’ stunning volley set the Foxes on the way to a rampant 4-0 win and their first away victory of the season.
Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian scored second-half goals as Fulham won 3-2 at Elland Road to send Leeds spiralling into the Premier League’s bottom three. A fourth- straight defeat further cranked up the pressure on Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, whose side’s winless run was extended to eight matches.
In Saturday’s matches, Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-0 while Everton enjoyed a fine 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Man City closed the gap on Arsenal with a 3-1 home win over Brighton while Man United rescued a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Following the latest round of action, we put together the best XI from the Premier League using WhoScored ratings...