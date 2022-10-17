The Gunners won 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike while Man City were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in a gripping contest at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah got the better of Joao Cancelo to break free on goal and beat Ederson, with Manchester City’s defence having been pushed up for a free-kick at the other end.

Manchester City had a 53rd-minute strike from Phil Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland in the build-up.

Arsenal had to wait for their win at Leeds after a 38-minute delay to the first half coming when a power cut caused referee Chris Kavanagh to lose contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology.

Once play was under way, Bukayo Saka slid Arsenal in front 10 minutes before the break but the visitors then had to weather a second-half storm as Leeds looked much improved after the introduction of Patrick Bamford.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds thought they had another chance from the spot in stoppage time when Kavanagh initially pointed to the spot and showed a red card to Gabriel Magalhaes for a foul on Bamford, only for VAR to overturn both decisions.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Man United and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Southampton and West Ham drew 1-1.

Following the latest round of action in the Premier League, we have put together the best XI based on WhoScored ratings...

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga - 9 Chelsea boss Graham Potter said of his goalkeeper after their win over Aston Villa: "Kepa found a fantastic level, he made brilliant saves which kept us in the game." Villa failed to score from seven shots on target with the Chelsea goalkeeper producing a string of remarkable saves. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 7.5 Making his third-straight appearance in the team of the week, the Newcastle defender helped his side keep a clean sheet to leave Old Trafford with a point on Sunday. Almost claimed an assist as his cross was headed onto the bar by Joelinton. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Gabriel - 8 Escaped a late sending off for kicking out at Leeds United's Patrick Bamford as VAR overturned the referee's on-field call to award a penalty and a red card for the Arsenal man. Made three tackles, three interceptions and four clearances as Arsenal battled to a hard-fought win at Elland Road. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Max Kilman - 7.5 The Wolves defender made six clearances and two tackles as managerless Wolves picked up a much-needed win over Nottingham Forest. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales