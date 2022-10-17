News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Premier League Team of the Week dominated by Arsenal and Chelsea as Tottenham, Brentford, Man City, Newcastle United and West Ham United players make the cut - gallery view

Arsenal were the big winners from the weekend’s Premier League action as the extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.

By Ben McKenna
2 days ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 9:39am

The Gunners won 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike while Man City were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in a gripping contest at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah got the better of Joao Cancelo to break free on goal and beat Ederson, with Manchester City’s defence having been pushed up for a free-kick at the other end.

Manchester City had a 53rd-minute strike from Phil Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland in the build-up.

Arsenal had to wait for their win at Leeds after a 38-minute delay to the first half coming when a power cut caused referee Chris Kavanagh to lose contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology.

Once play was under way, Bukayo Saka slid Arsenal in front 10 minutes before the break but the visitors then had to weather a second-half storm as Leeds looked much improved after the introduction of Patrick Bamford.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds thought they had another chance from the spot in stoppage time when Kavanagh initially pointed to the spot and showed a red card to Gabriel Magalhaes for a foul on Bamford, only for VAR to overturn both decisions.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Man United and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Southampton and West Ham drew 1-1.

Following the latest round of action in the Premier League, we have put together the best XI based on WhoScored ratings...

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga - 9

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said of his goalkeeper after their win over Aston Villa: "Kepa found a fantastic level, he made brilliant saves which kept us in the game." Villa failed to score from seven shots on target with the Chelsea goalkeeper producing a string of remarkable saves.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 7.5

Making his third-straight appearance in the team of the week, the Newcastle defender helped his side keep a clean sheet to leave Old Trafford with a point on Sunday. Almost claimed an assist as his cross was headed onto the bar by Joelinton.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. Gabriel - 8

Escaped a late sending off for kicking out at Leeds United's Patrick Bamford as VAR overturned the referee's on-field call to award a penalty and a red card for the Arsenal man. Made three tackles, three interceptions and four clearances as Arsenal battled to a hard-fought win at Elland Road.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales

4. Max Kilman - 7.5

The Wolves defender made six clearances and two tackles as managerless Wolves picked up a much-needed win over Nottingham Forest.

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Photo Sales
ArsenalMan CityPremier LeagueChelseaWest Ham United
Next Page
Page 1 of 3