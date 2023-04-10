A look at who impressed in the Premier League during the fixtures over the Easter weekend

Leeds United were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The Whites are only two points above the drop zone with eight games left to play of the season as they look to secure their Premier League status for another year.

They took the lead against the Eagles through striker Patrick Bamford in the first-half only for Marc Guehi to equalise for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. Javi Gracia’s side were then blown away in the second-half.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the top flight with statistics via WhoScored...

1 . Nick Pope Rating: 8.4 Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Man Utd Rating: 7.9 Photo Sales

3 . Chris Mepham, Bournemouth Rating: 7.9 Photo Sales

4 . Kurt Zouma, West Ham Rating: 7.8 Photo Sales