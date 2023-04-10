All Sections
Premier League team of the week dominated by Crystal Palace after Leeds United win - gallery

A look at who impressed in the Premier League during the fixtures over the Easter weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

Leeds United were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The Whites are only two points above the drop zone with eight games left to play of the season as they look to secure their Premier League status for another year.

They took the lead against the Eagles through striker Patrick Bamford in the first-half only for Marc Guehi to equalise for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. Javi Gracia’s side were then blown away in the second-half.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the top flight with statistics via WhoScored...

Rating: 8.4

1. Nick Pope

Rating: 8.4 Photo: GLYN KIRK

Rating: 7.9

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Man Utd

Rating: 7.9

Rating: 7.9

3. Chris Mepham, Bournemouth

Rating: 7.9

Rating: 7.8

4. Kurt Zouma, West Ham

Rating: 7.8

