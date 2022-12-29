Premier League team of the week dominated by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Fulham as Man City star scores a 9/10 for display against Leeds United - gallery
The Premier League made a welcome return this week with Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds United concluding the first round of festive action.
Clubs returned to league competition for the first time since mid-November with Arsenal retaining their five-point lead at the top with a home win over West Ham. Man City responded with victory in West Yorkshire.
Haaland struck two second-half goals after Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.
Norway striker Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 appearances for City in all competitions since his summer switch from Dortmund, including 20 in 14 top-flight appearances.
Guardiola, whose side moved back up to second and closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points, said: “He misses chances, but the numbers are exceptional.
“He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position the right time, really good. I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him, but as much as he can play minutes, (he) will be better.”
The Leeds-born player makes the cut in the latest Premier League team of the week using ratings from WhoScored – see who else is in the XI following the first piece of Premier League action for six weeks...