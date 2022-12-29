The Premier League made a welcome return this week with Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds United concluding the first round of festive action.

Clubs returned to league competition for the first time since mid-November with Arsenal retaining their five-point lead at the top with a home win over West Ham. Man City responded with victory in West Yorkshire.

Haaland struck two second-half goals after Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.

Norway striker Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 appearances for City in all competitions since his summer switch from Dortmund, including 20 in 14 top-flight appearances.

Guardiola, whose side moved back up to second and closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points, said: “He misses chances, but the numbers are exceptional.

“He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position the right time, really good. I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him, but as much as he can play minutes, (he) will be better.”

The Leeds-born player makes the cut in the latest Premier League team of the week using ratings from WhoScored – see who else is in the XI following the first piece of Premier League action for six weeks...

1. Alisson - 7.4 The Liverpool keeper made five saves at Villa Park as his side beat Aston Villa 3-1 - with the majority coming when Liverpool held a one-goal lead.

2. Kieran Trippier - 9 The Newcastle full-back provided an assist during their fine 3-0 win at Leicester City. Also made three tackles and four interceptions.

3. Tim Ream - 8.3 Scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Fulham beat nine-man Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

4. Virgil van Dijk - 8 The Liverpool defender scored his side's second goal in their 3-1 win over Villa. Also made a mammoth nine clearances.