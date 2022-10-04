Premier League team of the week featuring three 10/10 displays and including Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds United and Everton stars - gallery view
Three players achieved a perfect score in the latest Premier League Team of the Week, based on WhoScored ratings.
Manchester City pair of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both netted hat-tricks as Pep Guardiola’s side blew away arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.
On Monday night, James Maddison scored twice and provided one assist as Leicester City hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0 to claim their first win of the season and leapfrog their midlands rivals in the table.
Haaland, Foden and Maddison all received perfect scores from football statistics website WhoScored for their performances in the latest round of top-flight fixtures.
With Leicester’s win over Forest concluding the latest round of action in the Premier League, we have put together the best XI based on WhoScored ratings.
Three players from Man City make the cut while there’s one representative from Leeds United, Newcastle United, Brentford, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Brighton and Liverpool.
See who makes the cut...