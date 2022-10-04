Premier League team of the week featuring three 10/10 displays and including Man City, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds United and Everton stars - gallery view

Manchester City pair of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both netted hat-tricks as Pep Guardiola’s side blew away arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

On Monday night, James Maddison scored twice and provided one assist as Leicester City hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0 to claim their first win of the season and leapfrog their midlands rivals in the table.

Haaland, Foden and Maddison all received perfect scores from football statistics website WhoScored for their performances in the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

With Leicester’s win over Forest concluding the latest round of action in the Premier League, we have put together the best XI based on WhoScored ratings.

Three players from Man City make the cut while there’s one representative from Leeds United, Newcastle United, Brentford, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Brighton and Liverpool.

See who makes the cut...

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier - 8.4 The Leeds United number one made a string of important saves as he helped the 10-man Whites pick up a point at home to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. His best moment of the game came when he kept out Ollie Watkins to ensure his second clean sheet of the season.

Defence: Kieran Trippier - 7.9 Captained Newcastle during their much-needed 4-1 victory at Fulham. He was substituted on 83 minutes with the Magpies 4-0 up.

Defence: Ben Mee - 7.7 Did his job on the south coast as Brentford drew 0-0 at Bournemouth. The hosts were limited to just one shot on target.

Defence: Thiago Silva - 7.5 The Brazilian, right, provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser at Selhurst Park as Chelsea won late on with Conor Gallagher's fine strike. Silva was fortunate to only be yellow carded when he handled the ball in his own half as Palace looked to spring an attack.