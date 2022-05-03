GOSSIP: The latest transfer rumours from across the Premier League. Picture: Getty Images.

Premier League transfer news: Leeds United won't offer key man new contract until June, Manchester United to be given 'free run' at signing West Ham United talisman

The transfer window is set to open next month and a number of clubs are pressing on with plans for next season.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:41 am

Leeds United are fighting to survive in the Premier League and their summer business will be dictated by what division they are playing in next campaign.

The Whites head to Arsenal on Sunday while Burnley host Aston Villa and Everton head to Leicester City in another key weekend in the relegation battle.

Burnley and Leeds are two points above Everton having played a game more but Jesse Marsch's side have the worst goal difference of the three clubs looking to avoid the final relegation place.

Jesse Marsch spoke about the pressure on his team ahead of their difficult run-in over the next few weeks.

He said: “The pressure is a reality but we have to control our reaction to the pressure and focus our energies in ways that can live in realities.

“And the realities are that the more that we’re able to focus on ourselves in our performances, then the more that we’ve been able to control results and put good performances together.”

Ahead of another key weekend in the survival battle, here are the latest transfer rumours from across the Premier League...

Everton set price tag

Everton would be willing to sell their top-scorer Richarlison for a fee of £50m this summer (Football Insider).

Lingard to Italy?

AC Milan and Juventus are both showing an interest in signing Jesse Lingard, who is out of contract at Manchester United this summer (ESPN).

Chelsea duo eye Barca switch

Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso want to join Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo).

Trio of clubs target RB Leipzig man

Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig is being eyed by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

