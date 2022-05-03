Leeds United are fighting to survive in the Premier League and their summer business will be dictated by what division they are playing in next campaign.

The Whites head to Arsenal on Sunday while Burnley host Aston Villa and Everton head to Leicester City in another key weekend in the relegation battle.

Burnley and Leeds are two points above Everton having played a game more but Jesse Marsch's side have the worst goal difference of the three clubs looking to avoid the final relegation place.

Jesse Marsch spoke about the pressure on his team ahead of their difficult run-in over the next few weeks.

He said: “The pressure is a reality but we have to control our reaction to the pressure and focus our energies in ways that can live in realities.

“And the realities are that the more that we’re able to focus on ourselves in our performances, then the more that we’ve been able to control results and put good performances together.”

Ahead of another key weekend in the survival battle, here are the latest transfer rumours from across the Premier League...

