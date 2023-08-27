Leeds United women say they are "proud" to see their manager Rick Passmoor move to the Women's Super League, even if the timing is not great for them.

Passmoor is one of the club's most successful coaches having taken them to a Women's FA Cup final in 2008 and winning the 2010 League Cup with a side containing plenty of current and future internationals in his first spell with Leeds.

He moved onto Notts County as United cut ties with their women's side but with the team reintegrated, he returned for a second spell last year and helped them to their first silverware in more than a decade, the FA Women’s National League Plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, who now play in the Women's National League Division One North – the fourth tier of the laides' game – won their opening game of the new season at Stockport County.

But now the 54-year-old is moving onto pastures new with an unnamed top-division side. He leaves with the Whites' best wishes.

"Whilst the club is naturally disappointed to see someone of Passmoor’s coaching ability depart, we are proud of his progression to the top division of the game," said a Leeds statement.