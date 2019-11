Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion continued their progress towards the title, while Derby County and Nottingham Forest suffered demoralising losses. Here's our round-up of the clubs and footballing figures who emerged as either winners or losers in the latest round of matches.

1. W: Kadeem Harris Sheffield Wednesday headed into their game against Birmingham City on a dreadful run of conceding late goals, and while a 1-1 draw wasn't ideal, Harris' composure to score in the final ten minutes is a positive step forward.

2. L: Kelle Roos Derby County fans would really like to have Scott Carson back from his bizarre loan spell with Manchester City, as Roos was once again heavily criticised for his dire display, this time in a 3-0 loss to Fulham.

3. L: Trevoh Chalobah A moment of naivety from the Huddersfield Town man, on loan from Chelsea, saw him sent off for a needless headbutt on Swansea's Joe Byers. Luckily for him, his side held on to a 1-1 draw.

4. W: West Bromwich Albion The Baggies look absolutely unstoppable at the moment, and continued their drive towards the title with a confident 4-0 win. Slaven Bilic was delighted, but said he was disappointed they didn't score even more goals. Crikey.

