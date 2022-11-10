Qatar World Cup squads round-up: Kalvin Phillips boost, Middlesbrough's Zack Steffen dropped as Leeds United pair picked and Wales go with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United mianstays
Leeds-born midfielder Kalvin Phillips may have secured his place in England's World Cup squad with a 40-minute run-out for Manchester City on Wednesday, but there was despair for Middlesbrough's Zack Steffen.
Steffen and Boro team-mate were left out of the USA squad named at the Empire State Building. But as expected, the Leeds United pair of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams got the nod, as did Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas and Sheffield United's Adam Davies for Wales.
England, Wales and the USA are in the same group, along with Iran.
Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar oat 2pm on Thursday and it is clear that when it comes to fitness, not everyone will be judged by the same standards.
Phillips has been a key figure for the Three Lions since his September 2020 debut, and was voted player of the season for 2020-21, when they reached the European Championship final.
So a brief League Cup run-out may have been all the convincing Southgate needs.
His Sheffield-born Kyle Walker club-mate did not feature and has not played since October 2, but is also expected to be named, so important is he to the cause.
Philips's last start was in England's 4-0 defeat to Hungary on June 14. Since leaving Leeds United in the summer he has played just 54 minutes of football.
He will have one last chance of a start before England head to the Middle East, with Manchester City hosting Brentford on Saturday.
Squads have to be confirmed by Wednesday. England's opening group game, against Iran, is a week on Monday.
Midfielders Aaronson and Adams and key members of Greg Berhalter's starting XI, so their exclusion would have been a major shock.
Steffen's omission was a surprise, however, given the injury concerns over first-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is Arsenal's back-up goalkeeper.
Manchester City goalkeeper Steffen went on loan to Boro for much-needed game-time to push his case, and has started 16 games this season.Steffen has 29 international caps. Turner has 20.
That striker Hoppe was overlooked was much less of a surprise. He started the season as a fringe player internationally and is yet to make his full Boro debut since joining from Mallorca in the summer.
As mainstays of the squad, winger Thomas and goalkeeper Adam Davies were both expected to be named by manager Rob Page, who played for both their clubs. Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies missed out through injury.
Leeds’s Hull-born winger Dan James – on loan at Fulham – got the nod but injury meant Tyler Roberts, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Elland Road – did not.
Click here for a full run-down of the status of Yorkshire-based players hoping to be involved in Qatar.