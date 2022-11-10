Steffen and Boro team-mate were left out of the USA squad named at the Empire State Building. But as expected, the Leeds United pair of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams got the nod, as did Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas and Sheffield United's Adam Davies for Wales.

England, Wales and the USA are in the same group, along with Iran.

Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar oat 2pm on Thursday and it is clear that when it comes to fitness, not everyone will be judged by the same standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips has been a key figure for the Three Lions since his September 2020 debut, and was voted player of the season for 2020-21, when they reached the European Championship final.

So a brief League Cup run-out may have been all the convincing Southgate needs.

His Sheffield-born Kyle Walker club-mate did not feature and has not played since October 2, but is also expected to be named, so important is he to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

VALUABLE MINUTES: Kalvin Phillips played 40 minutes for Manchester City at home to Chelsea in the League Cup

Philips's last start was in England's 4-0 defeat to Hungary on June 14. Since leaving Leeds United in the summer he has played just 54 minutes of football.

He will have one last chance of a start before England head to the Middle East, with Manchester City hosting Brentford on Saturday.

Squads have to be confirmed by Wednesday. England's opening group game, against Iran, is a week on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders Aaronson and Adams and key members of Greg Berhalter's starting XI, so their exclusion would have been a major shock.

SNUB: Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen

Steffen's omission was a surprise, however, given the injury concerns over first-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is Arsenal's back-up goalkeeper.

Manchester City goalkeeper Steffen went on loan to Boro for much-needed game-time to push his case, and has started 16 games this season.Steffen has 29 international caps. Turner has 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That striker Hoppe was overlooked was much less of a surprise. He started the season as a fringe player internationally and is yet to make his full Boro debut since joining from Mallorca in the summer.

As mainstays of the squad, winger Thomas and goalkeeper Adam Davies were both expected to be named by manager Rob Page, who played for both their clubs. Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies missed out through injury.

Leeds’s Hull-born winger Dan James – on loan at Fulham – got the nod but injury meant Tyler Roberts, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Elland Road – did not.