Radrizzani hints at appointment ahead of Leeds United's game with Manchester United

UNDER normal circumstances, a trip to Old Trafford for Leeds United would be dominated by talk of endeavouring to put one over the team whom their supporters love to hate like no other.

Instead, the majority of the discussion is centring on who will be named as the club's permanent successor to Jesse Marsch following his sacking on Monday.

Leeds are already being proactive and are understood to have held discussions with several prospective candidates, who are mostly in work, with chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta co-ordinating the search with chairman Andrea Radrizzani flying into England ahead of Wednesday’s game at Manchester United.

Posting a message on social media on Tuesday evening, Radrizzani tweeted: “We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw (tomorrow) morning.”

Andrea Radrizzani. Picture: Getty Images.

Time is of the essence for the Elland Road club, who have won just twice in their last 17 Premier League matches ahead of the appointment with the Red Devils, who make the reverse trip to Leeds on Sunday.

Former Huddersfield Town chief and United coach Carlos Corberan, currently doing a fine job at Championship outfit West Brom, has his admirers in the corridors of power alongside Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola.

Speaking on Monday night, Iraola, doing a sterling job with the La Liga surprise packages, refused to be drawn into questions surrounding his future after being linked.

Commenting after his side's win over Almeria, who moved them to the cusp of the top four, Iraola said: “Football belongs to the footballers, we are not that important. The players make us look better and I am lucky to have players who are showing their level.

"If I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be achieving anything. I could also use that when we’re not getting the results, but I am clear about my role, they are the ones achieving this.”

Under-21 coach Michael Skubala will take caretaker charge of the team tonight alongside fellow backroom members Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo, with Leeds working towards having Marsch's full-time replacement installed in the time for Sunday's return fixture.

The stand-in head coach, who has hinted at some ‘little tweaks' tactically on Wednesday evening, said: "This is a temporary situation. I am happy to support the club and look after the club at this moment in time as they work really hard to find a new head coach.

"I will go back to my old role once this is done. I will just do the best job I can do. I've seen change quite a lot, so it's important to be calm, i's been busy but it's a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.

"Jesse was a good guy, the team was working hard for him but they're used to change. The mood is OK, we just have to focus on Manchester United and be positive."

Leeds face a side who have won their last 13 home matches in all competitions, with the Yorkshire outfit without a win at league level at Old Trafford since February 1981, a run encompassing 17 matches.

Admitting that the departure of Marsch will ensure that he does not know quite what to expect from Leeds, Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag said: "Definitely, you don't know.

"It's about the match of the roses. It's definitely a big, big game. It's part of England. It's big for us. We have Man City, Liverpool but for our fans this game means so much and our players are aware of that and will know what to do.

"It's always sad if a manager is a colleague, gets sacked, so in general I don't believe in it, that you sack a manager and get better results, most of the time it doesn't work. Let the manager finish their work and make a good evaluation. But the pressure is high with decision makers at football and they turn."

Last six games: Man United DLWWWW; Leeds DLWDWL.

Referee: S Hooper (Wilts).