The Seleção eased to a 4-0 victory in the World Cup qualifying clash, with their place in Qatar later this year already secured.
Raphinha started the game on the right of a front three for Tite's side, partnered by Matheus Cunha down the middle and Vinicius Junior on the left.
He opened the scoring for Brazil as he beautifully controlled a ball over the top of the defence by Marquinhos before cutting inside the defender and firing the ball in at the near post.
It remained 1-0 to Brazil at half-time before second-half goals from Aston Villa's Philippe Countinho, and substitutes Anthony and Rodygo sealed the win for the hosts.
Countinho's goal was one of the highlights of the evening, with the Villa loanee firing into the top corner from outside the area.
Raphinha played a total of 82 minutes in his seventh international appearance before being subbed off for Everton Ribeiro.
It was the final game of the latest round of qualifying matches in South America, giving Raphinha plenty of time to return to Thorp Arch and prepare for the Whites' trip to Aston Villa a week today (Wednesday, February 9).