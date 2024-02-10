In short, it takes a lot to rile the Leeds United boss, who is also refreshingly not one of those individuals to indulge in excuses, unlike a fair number in the Premier League, the so-called biggest league in the world.

But, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, Farke did voice pretty strong criticism on two topics when asked.

The first revolved around some changes to his club’s fixture schedule in the early part of next month. The ‘crunch time period of the season’, as he called it.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, pictured during the reverse fixture against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United in November. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The second surrounded the actions of some abhorrent ‘fans’ who took it upon themselves to turn up outside the home of striker Patrick Bamford and block his driveway after he missed a key penalty in the game against Newcastle United late last season.

Speaking on a football podcast earlier this week, Bamford revealed that his family had also been targeted with some online abuse at the time - when Leeds were fighting a losing battle to stay in the top flight.

It prompted his decision to delete his account on X, formerly Twitter, after the vitriol ‘got so bad’. Farke condemned the behaviour of those who unsettled Bamford and his family.

Despite that ordeal, Bamford remains a big part of the future for promotion-chasing United, who are entertaining a key phase in their campaign.

Pitted in an intense battle for automatic promotion where the margins are tight - two points currently separate second–placed Southampton, Leeds and Ipswich, in fourth - and every result matters, Farke’s side must do things the hard way at the start of March.

After visiting Chelsea in a televised FA Cup fifth-round tie on Wednesday, February 28, United are in action less than 72 hours later in a West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town, which takes place in the early lunch-time slot at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Leeds return to action at home to Stoke City on Tuesday, March 5 ahead of another derby away trip brought forward to accommodate TV coverage.

They will visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, March 8, with the game rescheduled at the behest of Sky Sports.

Farke said: "I am never too concerned about this topic and I know it’s a difficult topic and we all benefit from TV companies who bring much money on the table and we have to take this into account.

"But sometimes, there’s a topic where enough is enough and I feel like this when I feel about what happens after the Chelsea game and around it.

"It’s crazy, but it is (TV games) good as this club and team is attractive. But normally, it should also be in the sense of fair play.

"It couldn’t be worse. It means we have to play four days in ten days.”

"This is the crunch time period of the season. I’d never complain if it was the same for all teams.

"We always have mental health awareness and have these nice little coloured stickers for the well-being and the health of players, coaches and staff members.

"But when it comes down to business, it doesn’t matter. This is where I am struggling to understand this..."

Bamford's comments regarding fans abuse also brings mental health into focus at a time when the instances of footballers suffering intimidation is sadly on the rise.

Farke's measured view is that while modern-day players have to accept that some criticism is sometimes part of the territory, it should not overstep the mark into abuse or threatening behaviour.

Leeds ended up putting security on Bamford's house on the night of the Newcastle game.

Farke commented: "It's always a bit difficult.

"When there are difficult days in society, you also feel the mood in football games. In the whole of Europe, we're working in difficult times and you can sometimes feel this anger during football games.

"I'm always a bit in between to judge it. When you work in this business, you can't just take the positives and the benefits. We're living a privileged life, a dream, we all love playing football and we're quite often in the spotlight with a good salary.

"As soon as it's threatening the private life and health of the family and player, we have to use all the laws and authorities to stop this.

"We have to be unbelievably strict to judge this behaviour. We shouldn't be too sensitive about criticism on social media, but there has to be a line and when it's crossed we all have to stand together.

"It has to be judged strictly. Patrick knows we all back him."

Daniel James, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James, Karl Darlow and Stuart Dallas remain absent for Leeds and Jamie Shackleton will be assessed following a bout of illness.