Leeds United

Meslier: Main focus was keeping alert from set-plays. Did keep a clean sheet with a couple of late saves. 6

Gray: Not too much to do from a defensive sense and got forward well. 7

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Rodon: Downed by a poor early challenge from Hugill. Had to keep his discipline to not react to some close attention from the Millers striker. 7

Ampadu: Strolled through it, really. 7

Firpo: Seemed to be targeted by the Millers defensively. Better going the other way. 7

Gruev: Neat, tidy, graft, energy, selfless - does the job. 8

Kamara: Ok, apart from one hairy backpass aside. 7

Gnonto: Had his moments against Revan. Pace, power, quality and was bang at it. A goal would have added gloss. 8

Rutter: Looked in the mood and had moments of trademark class. Sumptuous player, even if he did not score again. 8

Summerville: Ballooned one big chance. No fear. Feasted after that. Panenka penalty. 8

Bamford: On the scoresheet, but should not have been. 7

Substitutes: Bryam (Firpo 64), 6.

Piroe (Summerville 63), 6.

Roberts (Gruev 75), 6.

Joseph (Bamford 75), 6.

Cresswell (Kamara 84).

Not used: Klaesson, Cooper, Anthony, Gelhardt.

Rotherham United

Johansson: Made a couple of key saves ahead of break to keep Millers in it. 7

Kioso: One poor piece of defending should have been punished by Summerville in first half. Conceded a penalty in second half. 4

Odoffin: Stayed on message and made some key blocks. 7

Morrison: Busy afternoon for the veteran. 6

Revan: Got away with one crude challenge on Gnonto. 5

Peltier: Did not get much peace against his former club. 6

Clucas: Could not dictate against a good Leeds midfield. 5

Tiehi: Had to hold his ground and got through plenty of work. 5

Lindsay: Non-stop effort, but could not influence the game unduly. 5

Cafu: Got into some half-decent positions, without applying the quality which he has. 5

Hugill: Up for the battle with Rodon. Booked for a poor challenge on him. 5

Substitutes: Eaves (Cafu 64) 6.

Rinomhota (Hugill 64) 5.

Nombe (Lindsay 64) 5.

Humphreys (Morrison 75) 6.

Rathbone (Tiehi 87)