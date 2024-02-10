Ratings: 8's for Leeds United's classy forward trio - but 5's for outclassed Rotherham United in Championship Yorkshire derby
Leeds United
Meslier: Main focus was keeping alert from set-plays. Did keep a clean sheet with a couple of late saves. 6
Gray: Not too much to do from a defensive sense and got forward well. 7
Rodon: Downed by a poor early challenge from Hugill. Had to keep his discipline to not react to some close attention from the Millers striker. 7
Ampadu: Strolled through it, really. 7
Firpo: Seemed to be targeted by the Millers defensively. Better going the other way. 7
Gruev: Neat, tidy, graft, energy, selfless - does the job. 8
Kamara: Ok, apart from one hairy backpass aside. 7
Gnonto: Had his moments against Revan. Pace, power, quality and was bang at it. A goal would have added gloss. 8
Rutter: Looked in the mood and had moments of trademark class. Sumptuous player, even if he did not score again. 8
Summerville: Ballooned one big chance. No fear. Feasted after that. Panenka penalty. 8
Bamford: On the scoresheet, but should not have been. 7
Substitutes: Bryam (Firpo 64), 6.
Piroe (Summerville 63), 6.
Roberts (Gruev 75), 6.
Joseph (Bamford 75), 6.
Cresswell (Kamara 84).
Not used: Klaesson, Cooper, Anthony, Gelhardt.
Rotherham United
Johansson: Made a couple of key saves ahead of break to keep Millers in it. 7
Kioso: One poor piece of defending should have been punished by Summerville in first half. Conceded a penalty in second half. 4
Odoffin: Stayed on message and made some key blocks. 7
Morrison: Busy afternoon for the veteran. 6
Revan: Got away with one crude challenge on Gnonto. 5
Peltier: Did not get much peace against his former club. 6
Clucas: Could not dictate against a good Leeds midfield. 5
Tiehi: Had to hold his ground and got through plenty of work. 5
Lindsay: Non-stop effort, but could not influence the game unduly. 5
Cafu: Got into some half-decent positions, without applying the quality which he has. 5
Hugill: Up for the battle with Rodon. Booked for a poor challenge on him. 5
Substitutes: Eaves (Cafu 64) 6.
Rinomhota (Hugill 64) 5.
Nombe (Lindsay 64) 5.
Humphreys (Morrison 75) 6.
Rathbone (Tiehi 87)
Not used: Phillips, Wyke, Appiah, Seriki.