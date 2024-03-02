Ratings: A couple of 8s for Huddersfield Town plus a 4 and a few 5s for Leeds United - but some saving graces
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Plenty of work fielding crosses in second half. 7
Spencer: Switched to left after Nakayama’s exit. A fine young player. 8
Pearson: Bit lucky not to see red in first half. Did well at back though. 7
Lees: Commanding and kept it together against old club. 8
Nakayama: Succumbed to injury midway through first half. 6
Hogg: Daft dismissal when there was no need. 4
Rudoni: Went close twice early on. Insatiable work-rate. 8
Kasumu: Managed his first-half yellow very well. Assumed leadership without Hogg. 7
Thomas: Typical Thomas, heart, desire, running and some real set-piece quality. 7
Ward: Did his bit ahead of opener before being sacrificed as Town sought midfield ballast. 7
Burgzorg: A day when he had to graft for the team. Did just that. 7
Substitutes: Helik (Nakayama 26). Another goal. Strong at back. 8
Matos (Ward 45) 7.
Headley (Spencer 72) 6.
Koroma (Burgzorg 73) 6.
Not used: Maxwell, Radulovic, Diarra, Edwards, Wiles.
Leeds United
Meslier: Busy in the first half. 7
Gray: Key covering challenge to deny Thomas in first half. 6
Rodon: Solid and orderly in main. 6
Ampadu: Won’t have been happy with Huddersfield’s goal. But good apart from that. Brought the ball forward with extra man. 7
Firpo: Plenty of space down left with Leeds having extra man in second half. 6
Gruev: Back in the side and involved a fair bit in second half. 6
Kamara: One error almost led to a goal. Slightly off it. 5
Gnonto: An afternoon which did not go his way. 5
Rutter: One or two moments, but not at his high standards. Headed a good chance over. 5
Summerville: Not his true self, maybe affected slightly by a first half injury issue. Hit post in second half. 5
Bamford: Game passed him by in first half and lucky not to be cautioned. But put his hand up with a big leveller. 6
Substitutes: Piroe (Kamara 62) 6.
James (Gnonto 62). Involved in leveller. 7
Roberts (Gray 62). Strong cameo. 7
Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Byram, Joseph.
