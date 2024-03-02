Ratings: A couple of 8s for Huddersfield Town plus a 4 and a few 5s for Leeds United - but some saving graces

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Plenty of work fielding crosses in second half. 7

Spencer: Switched to left after Nakayama’s exit. A fine young player. 8

Huddersfield Town defender Michal Helik puts his side in front against Leeds United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pearson: Bit lucky not to see red in first half. Did well at back though. 7

Lees: Commanding and kept it together against old club. 8

Nakayama: Succumbed to injury midway through first half. 6

Hogg: Daft dismissal when there was no need. 4

Rudoni: Went close twice early on. Insatiable work-rate. 8

Kasumu: Managed his first-half yellow very well. Assumed leadership without Hogg. 7

Thomas: Typical Thomas, heart, desire, running and some real set-piece quality. 7

Ward: Did his bit ahead of opener before being sacrificed as Town sought midfield ballast. 7

Burgzorg: A day when he had to graft for the team. Did just that. 7

Substitutes: Helik (Nakayama 26). Another goal. Strong at back. 8

Matos (Ward 45) 7.

Headley (Spencer 72) 6.

Koroma (Burgzorg 73) 6.

Not used: Maxwell, Radulovic, Diarra, Edwards, Wiles.

Leeds United

Meslier: Busy in the first half. 7

Gray: Key covering challenge to deny Thomas in first half. 6

Rodon: Solid and orderly in main. 6

Ampadu: Won’t have been happy with Huddersfield’s goal. But good apart from that. Brought the ball forward with extra man. 7

Firpo: Plenty of space down left with Leeds having extra man in second half. 6

Gruev: Back in the side and involved a fair bit in second half. 6

Kamara: One error almost led to a goal. Slightly off it. 5

Gnonto: An afternoon which did not go his way. 5

Rutter: One or two moments, but not at his high standards. Headed a good chance over. 5

Summerville: Not his true self, maybe affected slightly by a first half injury issue. Hit post in second half. 5

Bamford: Game passed him by in first half and lucky not to be cautioned. But put his hand up with a big leveller. 6

Substitutes: Piroe (Kamara 62) 6.

James (Gnonto 62). Involved in leveller. 7

Roberts (Gray 62). Strong cameo. 7