RATINGS: 'Artistry', 'imposing', 'Ice man': Leeds United marks in their last-gasp Championship win over Preston

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Sunday’s Championship home game against Preston North End at Elland Road.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT

Meslier: One smart first-half save at his near post to deny dangerman Millar. 6

Gray: One or two issues with Millar, but looked the part going forward at times. 6

Rodon: Irked by the early concession, Rodon got back on-message. Imposing. 7

Leeds United's Dan James levels it up for the hosts v Preston. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeLeeds United's Dan James levels it up for the hosts v Preston. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United's Dan James levels it up for the hosts v Preston. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ampadu: Him and Rodon had to be aware with Riis and Keane posing threats. 7

Firpo: Super cross for James’s leveller. Had his moments defensively, but good going the other way. Booked. 6

Kamara: A bit sloppy at times. 6

Gruev: Grew into the game. Involved in Leeds leveller. 6

James: Into double figures following a deadly far-post header. Threatened. 7

Rutter: Moments of isolated threat and quality. Did head a good chance over before the interval and hit post after. Booked for simulation. 6

Summerville: Preston were clearly wary on his artistry and pace. Some lovely touches. Booked. 7

Bamford: Saw a good header saved by Cornell in first half. His 100 per cent goal record in 2024 ends. 6

Substitutes: Byram (Firpo 77). 6

Piroe (Kamara 77). Ice man at the end. 7

Cooper (Summervillw 90+6).

Joseph (Rutter 90+8).

Not used: Klaesson, Anthony, Shackleton, Poveda, Gelhardt.

