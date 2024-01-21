RATINGS: 'Artistry', 'imposing', 'Ice man': Leeds United marks in their last-gasp Championship win over Preston
Meslier: One smart first-half save at his near post to deny dangerman Millar. 6
Gray: One or two issues with Millar, but looked the part going forward at times. 6
Rodon: Irked by the early concession, Rodon got back on-message. Imposing. 7
Ampadu: Him and Rodon had to be aware with Riis and Keane posing threats. 7
Firpo: Super cross for James’s leveller. Had his moments defensively, but good going the other way. Booked. 6
Kamara: A bit sloppy at times. 6
Gruev: Grew into the game. Involved in Leeds leveller. 6
James: Into double figures following a deadly far-post header. Threatened. 7
Rutter: Moments of isolated threat and quality. Did head a good chance over before the interval and hit post after. Booked for simulation. 6
Summerville: Preston were clearly wary on his artistry and pace. Some lovely touches. Booked. 7
Bamford: Saw a good header saved by Cornell in first half. His 100 per cent goal record in 2024 ends. 6
Substitutes: Byram (Firpo 77). 6
Piroe (Kamara 77). Ice man at the end. 7
Cooper (Summervillw 90+6).
Joseph (Rutter 90+8).
Not used: Klaesson, Anthony, Shackleton, Poveda, Gelhardt.