Ratings: 'Beautiful' goal and wonderful 'assist': A few sevens for Leeds United but also one five against Coventry City

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game against Coventry City at Elland Road.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:06 GMT

Meslier: Called into action to turn away Sheaf’s early drive. Did what he had to. 6

Gray: Thomas got above him for the equaliser. Still decent, but nothing more. 6

Rodon: Some trademark stuff, but not quite at the levels of late. 7

Crysencio Summerville celebrates his goal for Leeds United v Coventry City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Crysencio Summerville celebrates his goal for Leeds United v Coventry City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Struijk: Had a good physical battle with Simms. 6

Spence: One or two decent moments going forward. 6

Ampadu: Could not dictate in the middle, but he was all in with his effort. If not quite at th e heights he can hit. 6

Kamara: Pushed all the way in centre-mid where Coventry had three players. 6

James: Not as much of a force as he can be. But kept going. Missed a huge late chance. 6

Piroe: Kept very quiet by his standards. 5

Summerville: Some searing bursts and scored a wonderful leveller. Heavily involved in second half. 7

Rutter: Spurned a big opportunity in first half. Beautiful assist for leveller. Came to life late on. 7

Substitutes: Bamford (Kamara 78) 6.

Gnonto (Spence 78) 6.

Glehardt (Piroe 85).

Not used: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Anthony, Greuv, Joseph.

