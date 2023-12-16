Ratings: 'Beautiful' goal and wonderful 'assist': A few sevens for Leeds United but also one five against Coventry City
Meslier: Called into action to turn away Sheaf’s early drive. Did what he had to. 6
Gray: Thomas got above him for the equaliser. Still decent, but nothing more. 6
Rodon: Some trademark stuff, but not quite at the levels of late. 7
Struijk: Had a good physical battle with Simms. 6
Spence: One or two decent moments going forward. 6
Ampadu: Could not dictate in the middle, but he was all in with his effort. If not quite at th e heights he can hit. 6
Kamara: Pushed all the way in centre-mid where Coventry had three players. 6
James: Not as much of a force as he can be. But kept going. Missed a huge late chance. 6
Piroe: Kept very quiet by his standards. 5
Summerville: Some searing bursts and scored a wonderful leveller. Heavily involved in second half. 7
Rutter: Spurned a big opportunity in first half. Beautiful assist for leveller. Came to life late on. 7
Substitutes: Bamford (Kamara 78) 6.
Gnonto (Spence 78) 6.
Glehardt (Piroe 85).
Not used: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Anthony, Greuv, Joseph.