HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game against Coventry City at Elland Road.

Meslier: Called into action to turn away Sheaf’s early drive. Did what he had to. 6

Gray: Thomas got above him for the equaliser. Still decent, but nothing more. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodon: Some trademark stuff, but not quite at the levels of late. 7

Crysencio Summerville celebrates his goal for Leeds United v Coventry City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Struijk: Had a good physical battle with Simms. 6

Spence: One or two decent moments going forward. 6

Ampadu: Could not dictate in the middle, but he was all in with his effort. If not quite at th e heights he can hit. 6

Kamara: Pushed all the way in centre-mid where Coventry had three players. 6

James: Not as much of a force as he can be. But kept going. Missed a huge late chance. 6

Piroe: Kept very quiet by his standards. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville: Some searing bursts and scored a wonderful leveller. Heavily involved in second half. 7

Rutter: Spurned a big opportunity in first half. Beautiful assist for leveller. Came to life late on. 7

Substitutes: Bamford (Kamara 78) 6.

Gnonto (Spence 78) 6.

Glehardt (Piroe 85).