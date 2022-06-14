Ratings: How England players rated against Hungary at Molineux

HERE are the England player ratings from Tuesday evening's Nations League game against Hungary at Molineux.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:42 pm

Ramsdale: Beaten too easily for the opener. Left well exposed, but after playing well on Saturday, this was the polar opposite. 3

Walker: A senior campaigner. Strong enough in first half, but find it hard to hold it together. 3

Guehi: Toiled on a big night in his career. Tough old evening. 3

Ex-Hull City player Jarrod Bowen tries to fire over a cross for England, with Hungary defender Attila Szalai in close proximity. Picture: PA.

Stones: Harshly sent off, but was wretched in a defensive sense all night. 3

James: One of several to go missing in a defensive sense. 3

Bellingham: Had a brief spell either side of the interval where he showed brightness. But still a sobering night. 4

Phillips: Culpable for at least one of the goal and had an extremely fraught night. 3

Gallagher: One or two flashes, but not much in truth. 4

Bowen: Did not convince on a big evening for him, sadly. 3

Kane: Kept going and fronted up afterwards. Hit the bar. 5

Saka: Had a lamentable evening and little came off. 3

Substitutes: Sterling (Bowen 45) 5; Mount (Gallagher 56) 4; Foden (Bellingham 68), 5; Maguire (Saka 85), 4.

Not used: Trippier, Pope, Grealish, Coady, Ward-Prowse, Rice, Pickford, Abraham.

