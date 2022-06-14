Ramsdale: Beaten too easily for the opener. Left well exposed, but after playing well on Saturday, this was the polar opposite. 3

Walker: A senior campaigner. Strong enough in first half, but find it hard to hold it together. 3

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guehi: Toiled on a big night in his career. Tough old evening. 3

Ex-Hull City player Jarrod Bowen tries to fire over a cross for England, with Hungary defender Attila Szalai in close proximity. Picture: PA.

Stones: Harshly sent off, but was wretched in a defensive sense all night. 3

James: One of several to go missing in a defensive sense. 3

Bellingham: Had a brief spell either side of the interval where he showed brightness. But still a sobering night. 4

Phillips: Culpable for at least one of the goal and had an extremely fraught night. 3

Gallagher: One or two flashes, but not much in truth. 4

Bowen: Did not convince on a big evening for him, sadly. 3

Kane: Kept going and fronted up afterwards. Hit the bar. 5

Saka: Had a lamentable evening and little came off. 3

Substitutes: Sterling (Bowen 45) 5; Mount (Gallagher 56) 4; Foden (Bellingham 68), 5; Maguire (Saka 85), 4.