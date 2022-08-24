Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United

Meslier: Went the right way for Styles penalty, which hit the post. 6

Drameh: First home outing since December. Decent enough. Booked following a second-half melee 6

Crysencio Summerville drives in for Leeds versus Barnsley.

Llorente: Had one or two moments of bother as Barnsley brought a fair bit to the table. Came off at the break. 6

Cooper: First appearance of the season and got 45 minutes in the tank. 6

Hjelde: Among several players handed their first Elland Road start. Moved to centre half in second half. Booked after a contretemps in second period. 6

Forshaw: Came to the fore as Leeds gained control. Conceded a penalty after needlessly using his hands to shove Styles, with the referee in a good position to decide. 6

Greenwood: Hesitant early on in a deep-lying position, but shrugged it off and settled well. Lots of energy. 7

Summerville: Looked up for it on his first ER start and a good outlet. Trickery and a real livewire. 8

Klich: Handed an advanced role. Coolly taken penalty and deadly finish for 3-1 which settled the game. 8

Sinisterra: Announced himself with a fine opener from distance. That’s why you pay the big money. Then earned a penalty and had a hand in third. Excellent night's work on his full debut. Whet the appetite. 8.

Gelhardt: Some sloppiness in the first half. Key contribution in build up to third by chasing a lost cause. 6

Substitutes: Koch (Llorente 45); Struijk (Cooper 45), 6; Roca (Sinisterra 62), 6; Rodrigo (Gelhardt 75), 6; James (Greenwood 75), 6.

Not used: Robles, Aaronson, Harrison, Kristensen.

Barnsley

Walton: Made a couple of important interventions in first half. No chances with goals. 6

Helliwell: Handed just his second start and it was tough going. All part of the education, of course. 5

Andersen: Held it together at back and helped himself to a rare goal with a fine cushioned header. Such a key player for Barnsley. 8

Kitching: A big game back at his former club and had his hands full with Summerville. 6

McCarthy: Conceded a penalty for a despairing late challenge on Sinisterra and error led to third. 5

Benson: Started with verve and set up Andersen’s goal. 7

Styles: Won a penalty after being deceived by Sinisterra for Leeds opener. His spot-kick was unconvincing and clearly annoyed, he soon got a booking. 5

Oduor: A big chance at his former club and started well. It got harder. 6

Thomas: Full of beans and threatened Leeds at times and continued his good start to the season. 7

Cole: Enjoyed the big stage and showed some nice feet at times. Tested Meslier with an early shot. 7

Norwood: Grafted hard and it was a surprise that he was not the Reds’ penalty-taker, given his experience. 6

Substitutes: Williams (Helliwell 63), 6; Tedic (Norwood 63), 6; Wolfe (Oduor 63), 6; Connell (Benson 79), 6; Hondermarck (Thomas 80).