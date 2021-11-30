Leeds United celebrate Raphinha's dramatic winner from the spot. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Not too much to do, in truth before making a big save to deny Benteke. 7

Dallas: Had to be alert with Zaha in close proximity. Stuck to his guns. Booked. 6

Llorente: Some loose moments in possession, but looked United's safer best in the middle of the defence. 6

Cooper: His axis with Struijk on the left hand side of defence was not convincing. But dug deep for the team and was involved in the fateful late penalty for Leeds. 6

Struijk: Had a very difficult half against Ayew and his substitution was inevitable. 4

Phillips: Looked like a man on a mission early on in front of Gareth Southgate. Tried to drag along Leeds when the night became tough. 6

Forshaw: Featured in an advanced role and looked again to be one of Leeds's more accomplished players. 7

Raphinha: Quiet by his standards in the first half. But came into it in the second half. And what a finish. 8

Klich: Offered a chance from the off and the game passed him by, unfortunately. 4

James: Kept persisting, even if things did not always go his way and his attitude and desire was good. Set up a golden chance for Rodrigo. 7

Roberts: Hinted at something early on, but soon faded. Battled at least. 6

Substitutes: Rodrigo (Klich 45). Missed a huge chance. 5

Firpo (Struijk 45). Booked within two minutes. Rough defensively again. Doing it tough. 4

Cresswell (Roberts (90+5).