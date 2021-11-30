Ratings: How Leeds United fared against Crystal Palace

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Tuesday evening's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:39 pm
Leeds United celebrate Raphinha's dramatic winner from the spot. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Not too much to do, in truth before making a big save to deny Benteke. 7

Dallas: Had to be alert with Zaha in close proximity. Stuck to his guns. Booked. 6

Llorente: Some loose moments in possession, but looked United's safer best in the middle of the defence. 6

Cooper: His axis with Struijk on the left hand side of defence was not convincing. But dug deep for the team and was involved in the fateful late penalty for Leeds. 6

Struijk: Had a very difficult half against Ayew and his substitution was inevitable. 4

Phillips: Looked like a man on a mission early on in front of Gareth Southgate. Tried to drag along Leeds when the night became tough. 6

Forshaw: Featured in an advanced role and looked again to be one of Leeds's more accomplished players. 7

Raphinha: Quiet by his standards in the first half. But came into it in the second half. And what a finish. 8

Klich: Offered a chance from the off and the game passed him by, unfortunately. 4

James: Kept persisting, even if things did not always go his way and his attitude and desire was good. Set up a golden chance for Rodrigo. 7

Roberts: Hinted at something early on, but soon faded. Battled at least. 6

Substitutes: Rodrigo (Klich 45). Missed a huge chance. 5

Firpo (Struijk 45). Booked within two minutes. Rough defensively again. Doing it tough. 4

Cresswell (Roberts (90+5).

Not used: Shackleton, Klaesson, Summerville, Harrison, Jenkins, Gelhardt.

