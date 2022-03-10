Meslier: Got away with a poor first-half error when his weak clearance hit Watkins. Unlucky for Villa openrt which took a deflection off Struijk. Super save to deny McGinn before break. No protection in last 25 minutes. 6

Dallas: Got done ahead of the opener after slick work by Ings and Digne. Hard going at back. 4

Ayling: Not convincing in the centre of defence at all. 4

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battles with Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Struijk: Unfortunate with the deflected opener. Made errors, suffered. 4

Firpo: Could not make an impact going forward against a well set-up Villa side. Appalling defending for second goal with an awful night ending when he was stretchered off. 3

Forshaw: Restored to the side, but could not have an impact. 4

Koch: Not contributing a great deal in midfield in anything. 3

Raphinha: A player who has been dragged down by Leeds' poor form. 4

Rodrigo: Anonymous in first half and Leeds needed a lot more. Mistake ahead of break almost led to a second for McGinn. 3

Harrison: Little came off. 4

James: Clattered into Mings early on. Pepped up in the second half, briefly. 5

Substitutes: Gelhardt (Rodrigo 45), 5; Bamford (Harrison 58); 5 Klich (Forshaw 67), 5.