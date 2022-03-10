Ratings: How Leeds United players fared against Aston Villa

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Thursday evening's Premier League home game against Aston Villa at Elland Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:39 pm

Meslier: Got away with a poor first-half error when his weak clearance hit Watkins. Unlucky for Villa openrt which took a deflection off Struijk. Super save to deny McGinn before break. No protection in last 25 minutes. 6

Dallas: Got done ahead of the opener after slick work by Ings and Digne. Hard going at back. 4

Ayling: Not convincing in the centre of defence at all. 4

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battles with Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Struijk: Unfortunate with the deflected opener. Made errors, suffered. 4

Firpo: Could not make an impact going forward against a well set-up Villa side. Appalling defending for second goal with an awful night ending when he was stretchered off. 3

Forshaw: Restored to the side, but could not have an impact. 4

Koch: Not contributing a great deal in midfield in anything. 3

Raphinha: A player who has been dragged down by Leeds' poor form. 4

Rodrigo: Anonymous in first half and Leeds needed a lot more. Mistake ahead of break almost led to a second for McGinn. 3

Harrison: Little came off. 4

James: Clattered into Mings early on. Pepped up in the second half, briefly. 5

Substitutes: Gelhardt (Rodrigo 45), 5; Bamford (Harrison 58); 5 Klich (Forshaw 67), 5.

Not used: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.

Aston VillaElland RoadPremier League