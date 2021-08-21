Vibrant scenes as Leeds United welcome back a full house of supporters for the first time in 532 days. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Meslier: Little to do in the first period. Made two key saves in the second half to deny Calvert-Lewin and keep Leeds in it as their defence creaked and Everton went for the kill. 7

Ayling: Made a few defensive errors in the first half in particular. Quick to bomb forward and support the attack when Leeds were in possession and started the move which led to the equaliser. 5

Struijk: Made two key blocks in the first half, but it was harder going in the second period. 6

Cooper: Got himself in a poor position ahead of the penalty award and it was sloppy and needless. Booked. Had a tough afternoon, defensively. 5

Firpo: Handed a full debut and was not convincing in his defensive duties. 5

Phillips: The crowd got what they craved with the England international's return. He could not dictate against Doucoure and Allan, but kept at it. 6

Raphinha: Not quite as dominant as he was in the two fixtures with Everton last term, but he set an extremely high bar. Still had the wherewithal to produce a gem out of his vast locker and make it 2-2 - just when Leeds needed inspiration. 8

Dallas: Had his hands full against a tricky operator in Gray, who shot through his legs to make it 2-1. 6

Klich: Super finish to draw Leeds level. Partly atoned for a slight error in the build-up to the penalty award. Offensively, showed what he brings to the table with an excellent finish. 7

Harrison: Iwobi helped protect Coleman well and Harrison could not get one-on-one with the veteran Everton full-back too much. Betteri in the second half 7

Bamford:. Came into his own after Leeds went behind in particular and produced some great work to set up Klich's leveller. 7

Substitutes: Roberts (Klich 60). His introduction was timely and he certainly pepped up Leeds. 7

Shackleton (Firpo 60). Produced Leeds with an energy rush. 6