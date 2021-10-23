Ratings: How Leeds United players fared against Wolves

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:43 pm
Rodrigo in action for Leeds United against Wolves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Nothing to do really, apart from pick the ball out of the net early. Wolves did not overly trouble him. 6

Shackleton: Saw the ball deflect off him for Hwang's opener. Kept going 6

Llorente: Competed well enough, but will have been expecting to be tested more in truth. Solid enough. 6

Cooper: A couple of solid challenges to deny Traore in the first half. Him and his defensive colleagues won't have been happy with the opener. 6

Dallas: One of several Leeds players who are finding it harder going, second time around. But kept at it. 6

Struijk: Struggled to impose himself in the middle ground. But his commitment could not be faulted. 6

Raphinha: United's go-to man and the one who always looks like something might happen. The sight of him hobbling off in the second half was very disconcerting. 7

Klich: Tried to impose himself, but found it hard. 5

Harrison: Frustrating first half and erred for the goal. Came off at the break. 5

James: Barely in the game in the first half, playing in a central role. Switched to the left in the second half and was better. 6

Rodrigo: Had one dangerous moment with an early header and improved in the second half after a scratchy first half. Stepped and held his nerve with the late penalty. 7

Substitutes: Roberts (Harrison 45). Started up top, but dropped deeper. 6

Summerville (Raphinha 54). Came on in testing circumstances and was not intimidated and looked a real livewire. Very good. 8

Gelhardt. Won the penalty after coming close earlier. Excellent contribution. Has a fine future. 8

Not used: Klaesson, Forshaw, Phillips, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh.

