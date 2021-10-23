Rodrigo in action for Leeds United against Wolves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meslier: Nothing to do really, apart from pick the ball out of the net early. Wolves did not overly trouble him. 6

Shackleton: Saw the ball deflect off him for Hwang's opener. Kept going 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Llorente: Competed well enough, but will have been expecting to be tested more in truth. Solid enough. 6

Cooper: A couple of solid challenges to deny Traore in the first half. Him and his defensive colleagues won't have been happy with the opener. 6

Dallas: One of several Leeds players who are finding it harder going, second time around. But kept at it. 6

Struijk: Struggled to impose himself in the middle ground. But his commitment could not be faulted. 6

Raphinha: United's go-to man and the one who always looks like something might happen. The sight of him hobbling off in the second half was very disconcerting. 7

Klich: Tried to impose himself, but found it hard. 5

Harrison: Frustrating first half and erred for the goal. Came off at the break. 5

James: Barely in the game in the first half, playing in a central role. Switched to the left in the second half and was better. 6

Rodrigo: Had one dangerous moment with an early header and improved in the second half after a scratchy first half. Stepped and held his nerve with the late penalty. 7

Substitutes: Roberts (Harrison 45). Started up top, but dropped deeper. 6

Summerville (Raphinha 54). Came on in testing circumstances and was not intimidated and looked a real livewire. Very good. 8

Gelhardt. Won the penalty after coming close earlier. Excellent contribution. Has a fine future. 8