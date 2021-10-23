Meslier: Nothing to do really, apart from pick the ball out of the net early. Wolves did not overly trouble him. 6
Shackleton: Saw the ball deflect off him for Hwang's opener. Kept going 6
Llorente: Competed well enough, but will have been expecting to be tested more in truth. Solid enough. 6
Cooper: A couple of solid challenges to deny Traore in the first half. Him and his defensive colleagues won't have been happy with the opener. 6
Dallas: One of several Leeds players who are finding it harder going, second time around. But kept at it. 6
Struijk: Struggled to impose himself in the middle ground. But his commitment could not be faulted. 6
Raphinha: United's go-to man and the one who always looks like something might happen. The sight of him hobbling off in the second half was very disconcerting. 7
Klich: Tried to impose himself, but found it hard. 5
Harrison: Frustrating first half and erred for the goal. Came off at the break. 5
James: Barely in the game in the first half, playing in a central role. Switched to the left in the second half and was better. 6
Rodrigo: Had one dangerous moment with an early header and improved in the second half after a scratchy first half. Stepped and held his nerve with the late penalty. 7
Substitutes: Roberts (Harrison 45). Started up top, but dropped deeper. 6
Summerville (Raphinha 54). Came on in testing circumstances and was not intimidated and looked a real livewire. Very good. 8
Gelhardt. Won the penalty after coming close earlier. Excellent contribution. Has a fine future. 8
Not used: Klaesson, Forshaw, Phillips, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh.