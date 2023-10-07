All Sections
Ratings: Plenty of sevens, plus a couple of classy 8s from Leeds United players against Bristol City

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Bristol City at Elland Road.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST

Meslier: Punched a few times when he could have caught the ball. Not that much to do. 6

Gray: Showed his versatility at right-back. A super young player. 7

Rodon: Pretty commanding from the off. Just the job. 7

Joel Piroe celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal. Picture: Bruce RollinsonJoel Piroe celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Struijk: His partnership with Rodon is a decent one. 7

Byram: Steady away at the back and made two key second-half clearances. 8

Ampadu: Tested O’Leary in the first half. A consistent figure and sort of player every aspiring side needs. 7

Kamara: Some good work, but spoilt it a bit by getting beaten by Naismith for the leveller. Made amends by playing a part in Piroe’s goal. 7

James: Got the goal he wanted and it was a cool finish. Some nice work. 7

Piroe: Threatened as the ten. Went close a couple of times in first half before showing his class with his seventh goal in 12 Leeds appearances. That’s why you pay the big bucks. Class 8

Summerville: Not at his flying best, but still pretty decent. Posed issues for City’s backline. Hit the bar in second half and missed another couple of chances. 7

Rutter: Produced a horrendous miss. Took it on chin and reacted superbly, some of his assist work was excellent. Class in second half. 8

Substitutes: Anthony (James 78) 6.

Bamford (Rutter 82) 6.

Ayling (Kamara 90+3)

Cooper (Summerville 90+3)

Gruev (Piroe 90+3).

Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Poveda, Gelhardt.

