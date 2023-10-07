Ratings: Plenty of sevens, plus a couple of classy 8s from Leeds United players against Bristol City
Meslier: Punched a few times when he could have caught the ball. Not that much to do. 6
Gray: Showed his versatility at right-back. A super young player. 7
Rodon: Pretty commanding from the off. Just the job. 7
Struijk: His partnership with Rodon is a decent one. 7
Byram: Steady away at the back and made two key second-half clearances. 8
Ampadu: Tested O’Leary in the first half. A consistent figure and sort of player every aspiring side needs. 7
Kamara: Some good work, but spoilt it a bit by getting beaten by Naismith for the leveller. Made amends by playing a part in Piroe’s goal. 7
James: Got the goal he wanted and it was a cool finish. Some nice work. 7
Piroe: Threatened as the ten. Went close a couple of times in first half before showing his class with his seventh goal in 12 Leeds appearances. That’s why you pay the big bucks. Class 8
Summerville: Not at his flying best, but still pretty decent. Posed issues for City’s backline. Hit the bar in second half and missed another couple of chances. 7
Rutter: Produced a horrendous miss. Took it on chin and reacted superbly, some of his assist work was excellent. Class in second half. 8
Substitutes: Anthony (James 78) 6.
Bamford (Rutter 82) 6.
Ayling (Kamara 90+3)
Cooper (Summerville 90+3)
Gruev (Piroe 90+3).
Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Poveda, Gelhardt.