Ratings: 'Quality' and 'reassuring' - three 8s for Leeds United players v Birmingham City and lots of 7s
Klaesson: Handed a shock debut with Meslier suspended and Darlow injured. Made a couple of good saves either side of half-time. 7
Gray: Had to watch Dembele, who was a pest at times. 7
Rodon: Made one key interception at 0-0 to deny Dembele and was reassuringly on-message. Again. 8
Cooper: One or two early issues but overcame them. 7
Byram: Came off after 18 minutes with an injury issue. 6
Ampadu: Not at his best, but never flagged in fairness. Almost scored late on. 7
Kamara: Restored to the side and helped oil the wheels. The sort of player you notice when he isn’t there. 7
James: Assist for the opener and then helped himself to his eighth of the campaign. Involved a fair bit. 7
Rutter: Knitted things together as he does. Quality player. 8
Summerville: Exquisite reverse pass in build-up to second goal and cool strike. 7
Bamford: A striker’s goal and also hit the post. Handed a first start this term and justified it. 8
Substitutes: Firpo (Byram 18). Excellent assists for two goals, but almost cost a goal early in second half. 7
Anthony (James 74), 6.
Gnonto (Summerville 74), 6.
Piroe (Bamford 75) 6.
Poveda (Rutter 85).
Not used: Van den Heuvel, Joseph, Gruev.