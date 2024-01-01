Ratings: 'Quality' and 'reassuring' - three 8s for Leeds United players v Birmingham City and lots of 7s

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from the New Year’s Day Championship home game against Birmingham City at Elland Road

Klaesson: Handed a shock debut with Meslier suspended and Darlow injured. Made a couple of good saves either side of half-time. 7

Gray: Had to watch Dembele, who was a pest at times. 7

Rodon: Made one key interception at 0-0 to deny Dembele and was reassuringly on-message. Again. 8

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the hosts' opener against Birmingham City. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Cooper: One or two early issues but overcame them. 7

Byram: Came off after 18 minutes with an injury issue. 6

Ampadu: Not at his best, but never flagged in fairness. Almost scored late on. 7

Kamara: Restored to the side and helped oil the wheels. The sort of player you notice when he isn’t there. 7

James: Assist for the opener and then helped himself to his eighth of the campaign. Involved a fair bit. 7

Rutter: Knitted things together as he does. Quality player. 8

Summerville: Exquisite reverse pass in build-up to second goal and cool strike. 7

Bamford: A striker’s goal and also hit the post. Handed a first start this term and justified it. 8

Substitutes: Firpo (Byram 18). Excellent assists for two goals, but almost cost a goal early in second half. 7

Anthony (James 74), 6.

Gnonto (Summerville 74), 6.

Piroe (Bamford 75) 6.

Poveda (Rutter 85).