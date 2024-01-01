All Sections
Ratings: 'Quality' and 'reassuring' - three 8s for Leeds United players v Birmingham City and lots of 7s

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from the New Year’s Day Championship home game against Birmingham City at Elland Road
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT

Klaesson: Handed a shock debut with Meslier suspended and Darlow injured. Made a couple of good saves either side of half-time. 7

Gray: Had to watch Dembele, who was a pest at times. 7

Rodon: Made one key interception at 0-0 to deny Dembele and was reassuringly on-message. Again. 8

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the hosts' opener against Birmingham City. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the hosts' opener against Birmingham City. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Cooper: One or two early issues but overcame them. 7

Byram: Came off after 18 minutes with an injury issue. 6

Ampadu: Not at his best, but never flagged in fairness. Almost scored late on. 7

Kamara: Restored to the side and helped oil the wheels. The sort of player you notice when he isn’t there. 7

James: Assist for the opener and then helped himself to his eighth of the campaign. Involved a fair bit. 7

Rutter: Knitted things together as he does. Quality player. 8

Summerville: Exquisite reverse pass in build-up to second goal and cool strike. 7

Bamford: A striker’s goal and also hit the post. Handed a first start this term and justified it. 8

Substitutes: Firpo (Byram 18). Excellent assists for two goals, but almost cost a goal early in second half. 7

Anthony (James 74), 6.

Gnonto (Summerville 74), 6.

Piroe (Bamford 75) 6.

Poveda (Rutter 85).

Not used: Van den Heuvel, Joseph, Gruev.

