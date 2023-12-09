Ratings: 'Reassuring' 'classy': One 8 and a handful of 7s as Leeds United find a way at Blackburn Rovers

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Meslier: Did not look comfortable under the high ball. One real save. 6

Gray: Was not having his greatest game, but then produced some quality to set up second. Booked. 6

Rodon: On-message and reassuring in the best Rodon traditions. 8

Leeds United's Daniel James (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Struijk: One or two hairy moments and a couple of penalty appeals. Some good work as well. 7

Byram: A day for paying attention and keeping concentration. 6

Kamara: Could not dictate in tandem with Ampadu. 6

Ampadu: Did not grab game by scruff of neck. 6

James: Crisp finish to continue his hot streak in front of goal. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter: Missed a big chance, but some of his link-play was typically tidy. 7

Summerville: Policed well by Hill, another athlete like himself. But he was not going to be quiet for ninety minutes. Classy goal to seal it. 7

Piroe: Went close with a free-kick. Drifted in and out of game. 6

Substitutes: Gnonto (James 69) 6.

Spence (Byram 70), 6

Anthony (Summerville 83).

Greuv (Piroe 89).

Joseph (Rutter 89).