Ratings: 'Reassuring' 'classy': One 8 and a handful of 7s as Leeds United find a way at Blackburn Rovers
Meslier: Did not look comfortable under the high ball. One real save. 6
Gray: Was not having his greatest game, but then produced some quality to set up second. Booked. 6
Rodon: On-message and reassuring in the best Rodon traditions. 8
Struijk: One or two hairy moments and a couple of penalty appeals. Some good work as well. 7
Byram: A day for paying attention and keeping concentration. 6
Kamara: Could not dictate in tandem with Ampadu. 6
Ampadu: Did not grab game by scruff of neck. 6
James: Crisp finish to continue his hot streak in front of goal. 7
Rutter: Missed a big chance, but some of his link-play was typically tidy. 7
Summerville: Policed well by Hill, another athlete like himself. But he was not going to be quiet for ninety minutes. Classy goal to seal it. 7
Piroe: Went close with a free-kick. Drifted in and out of game. 6
Substitutes: Gnonto (James 69) 6.
Spence (Byram 70), 6
Anthony (Summerville 83).
Greuv (Piroe 89).
Joseph (Rutter 89).
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Gelhardt.