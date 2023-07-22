HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Saturday’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.

Meslier: No chance with either second-half goal. 6

Ayling: Spurned a chance in front of goal ahead of the break when he might he done better. Had to be attentive to the dangerous Silva. One no-nonsense tackle on Matazo. 6

Cooper: No frills and organised the back line well enough before coming off at the break. 6

Leeds United debutant Ethan Ampadu pictured in action against AS Monaco at York. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Struijk: Orderly enough in his defensive duties and produced a sound, committed performance. 7

Hjelde: Got forward when possible and tested Kohn with a low drive. A loose pass led to a good chance for Monaco’s Diop on restart. 6

Ampadu: Handed a United debut and showed he will be a go-to man in the middle ground in 23-24. One or two delightful passes and always wanted the ball. Pretty encouraging start and some decent stuff defensively. 7

Gray: Maturity, poise, amazing to think he’s only 17. A ‘player’ already. 7

Summerville: Operated in the number ten role. Went down on a couple of occasions in first half, but got back up. Showed some flashes of quality. 7

James: Picked out Ayling with one quality cross. Headed one chance over and dragged a second-half opportunity wide. 6

Sinisterra: Nice, bright and up for it and was a livewire for spells. Worked hard to get back too. 7

Rutter: A lot on his shoulders as the lone forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Lots of effort there, but no real chances. 6

Substitutes: Gnonto (Summerville 45). A welcome sight on the right, but his main contribution was giving away a penalty. 6

Gelhardt (Sinisterra 45). A player who always capable of make things happen and who can spark the crowd. 6

Cresswell (Cooper 45). Back in the fold and came on for Cooper at the break. Kept busy. 6

Bamford (James 65). Went close late on to pulling one back. 6

Gyabi (Ayling 65) 6

Byram (Hjelde 65) 6.

Drameh (Ampadu 65) 6.

Shackleton (Gray 65) 6.

Joseph (Rutter 65) 6.