Ratings report: Ethan Ampadu proves to be the highlight for Leeds United after an impressive debut in their friendly encounter with Monaco

HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Saturday’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:57 BST

Meslier: No chance with either second-half goal. 6

Ayling: Spurned a chance in front of goal ahead of the break when he might he done better. Had to be attentive to the dangerous Silva. One no-nonsense tackle on Matazo. 6

Cooper: No frills and organised the back line well enough before coming off at the break. 6

Leeds United debutant Ethan Ampadu pictured in action against AS Monaco at York. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.Leeds United debutant Ethan Ampadu pictured in action against AS Monaco at York. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.
Leeds United debutant Ethan Ampadu pictured in action against AS Monaco at York. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.
Struijk: Orderly enough in his defensive duties and produced a sound, committed performance. 7

Hjelde: Got forward when possible and tested Kohn with a low drive. A loose pass led to a good chance for Monaco’s Diop on restart. 6

Ampadu: Handed a United debut and showed he will be a go-to man in the middle ground in 23-24. One or two delightful passes and always wanted the ball. Pretty encouraging start and some decent stuff defensively. 7

Gray: Maturity, poise, amazing to think he’s only 17. A ‘player’ already. 7

Summerville: Operated in the number ten role. Went down on a couple of occasions in first half, but got back up. Showed some flashes of quality. 7

James: Picked out Ayling with one quality cross. Headed one chance over and dragged a second-half opportunity wide. 6

Sinisterra: Nice, bright and up for it and was a livewire for spells. Worked hard to get back too. 7

Rutter: A lot on his shoulders as the lone forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Lots of effort there, but no real chances. 6

Substitutes: Gnonto (Summerville 45). A welcome sight on the right, but his main contribution was giving away a penalty. 6

Gelhardt (Sinisterra 45). A player who always capable of make things happen and who can spark the crowd. 6

Cresswell (Cooper 45). Back in the fold and came on for Cooper at the break. Kept busy. 6

Bamford (James 65). Went close late on to pulling one back. 6

Gyabi (Ayling 65) 6

Byram (Hjelde 65) 6.

Drameh (Ampadu 65) 6.

Shackleton (Gray 65) 6.

Joseph (Rutter 65) 6.

Substitutes unused: Klaesson, van den Heuvel, Bate, Poveda.

