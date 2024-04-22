Ratings: Some big 8s for Leeds United and one for Middlesbrough after a Riverside classic
Middlesbrough:
Dieng: Did not cover himself in glory for Bamford’s goal at all. 5
Dijksteel: A rare start and conceded a soft penalty. 5
Van den Berg: Issues at times. 6
Clarke: Given something to think about by Leeds forward threats. 6
Thomas: One or two tough moments with Gnonto, but did well ahead of Boro’s opener. 6
Howson: Had to hold his ground as others bombed forward. 6
O’Brien: Industrious performance before fading as Leeds took over. 7
I Jones: Put gloss on his new deal with an opener. Fancied it against Firpo in first half. 6
Azaz: Excellent first-half and displayed the craft and quality that made Boro so keen to sign him in the winter window. 7
Silvera: A few scratchy moments, but did also offer some threat from time to time. 6
Latte Lath: You sensed Leeds were wary of him and he knew it. Another two goals, four v Leeds this term. Clinical. Booked. 8
Substitutes: Gilbert (Dijksteel 68), 7.
Bangura (Thomas 68), 7.
Barlaser (O’Brien 76), 6.
Matthews (Silvera 86).
Not used: J Jones, Connor, Hoppe, Lennon, McCabe.
Leeds United
Meslier: Did not look overly convincing, especially with crosses. 6
Byram: Busy in the first half. Quieter after. 6
Rodon: A bit flustered in first half. Better in second. 6
Ampadu: Kept order in second half. 7
Firpo: Enjoyed himself going forward. Dithered for Boro’s opener. 7
Gray: Some moments of class in the role he loves. 8
Greuv: Won a tackle in build-up to fourth. Came to fore in second half. 7
Gnonto: Scored a controversial goal, but all the same, it was an important one. 7
Rutter: Won the early penalty and displayed pockets of quality. 7
Summerville: After a few subdued performances, this was the Summerville who has troubled countless second-tier defences. 8
Bamford: Justified his recall with a good performance against his old club and a goal. Led the line well. 8
Substitutes: Piroe (Bamford 74), 6.
James (Gnonto 80), 6.
Kamara (Rutter 80), 6.
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Joseph.
