Ratings: Some big 8s for Leeds United and one for Middlesbrough after a Riverside classic

Middlesbrough:

Dieng: Did not cover himself in glory for Bamford’s goal at all. 5

Dijksteel: A rare start and conceded a soft penalty. 5

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game at Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Van den Berg: Issues at times. 6

Clarke: Given something to think about by Leeds forward threats. 6

Thomas: One or two tough moments with Gnonto, but did well ahead of Boro’s opener. 6

Howson: Had to hold his ground as others bombed forward. 6

O’Brien: Industrious performance before fading as Leeds took over. 7

I Jones: Put gloss on his new deal with an opener. Fancied it against Firpo in first half. 6

Azaz: Excellent first-half and displayed the craft and quality that made Boro so keen to sign him in the winter window. 7

Silvera: A few scratchy moments, but did also offer some threat from time to time. 6

Latte Lath: You sensed Leeds were wary of him and he knew it. Another two goals, four v Leeds this term. Clinical. Booked. 8

Substitutes: Gilbert (Dijksteel 68), 7.

Bangura (Thomas 68), 7.

Barlaser (O’Brien 76), 6.

Matthews (Silvera 86).

Not used: J Jones, Connor, Hoppe, Lennon, McCabe.

Leeds United

Meslier: Did not look overly convincing, especially with crosses. 6

Byram: Busy in the first half. Quieter after. 6

Rodon: A bit flustered in first half. Better in second. 6

Ampadu: Kept order in second half. 7

Firpo: Enjoyed himself going forward. Dithered for Boro’s opener. 7

Gray: Some moments of class in the role he loves. 8

Greuv: Won a tackle in build-up to fourth. Came to fore in second half. 7

Gnonto: Scored a controversial goal, but all the same, it was an important one. 7

Rutter: Won the early penalty and displayed pockets of quality. 7

Summerville: After a few subdued performances, this was the Summerville who has troubled countless second-tier defences. 8

Bamford: Justified his recall with a good performance against his old club and a goal. Led the line well. 8

Substitutes: Piroe (Bamford 74), 6.

James (Gnonto 80), 6.

Kamara (Rutter 80), 6.