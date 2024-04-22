Ratings: Some big 8s for Leeds United and one for Middlesbrough after a Riverside classic

HERE are the Middlesbrough and Leeds United player ratings from Monday night’s Championship home game at the Riverside Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 22:03 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 22:03 BST

Middlesbrough:

Dieng: Did not cover himself in glory for Bamford’s goal at all. 5

Dijksteel: A rare start and conceded a soft penalty. 5

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game at Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game at Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game at Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Van den Berg: Issues at times. 6

Clarke: Given something to think about by Leeds forward threats. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas: One or two tough moments with Gnonto, but did well ahead of Boro’s opener. 6

Howson: Had to hold his ground as others bombed forward. 6

O’Brien: Industrious performance before fading as Leeds took over. 7

I Jones: Put gloss on his new deal with an opener. Fancied it against Firpo in first half. 6

Azaz: Excellent first-half and displayed the craft and quality that made Boro so keen to sign him in the winter window. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Silvera: A few scratchy moments, but did also offer some threat from time to time. 6

Latte Lath: You sensed Leeds were wary of him and he knew it. Another two goals, four v Leeds this term. Clinical. Booked. 8

Substitutes: Gilbert (Dijksteel 68), 7.

Bangura (Thomas 68), 7.

Barlaser (O’Brien 76), 6.

Matthews (Silvera 86).

Not used: J Jones, Connor, Hoppe, Lennon, McCabe.

Leeds United

Meslier: Did not look overly convincing, especially with crosses. 6

Byram: Busy in the first half. Quieter after. 6

Rodon: A bit flustered in first half. Better in second. 6

Ampadu: Kept order in second half. 7

Firpo: Enjoyed himself going forward. Dithered for Boro’s opener. 7

Gray: Some moments of class in the role he loves. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greuv: Won a tackle in build-up to fourth. Came to fore in second half. 7

Gnonto: Scored a controversial goal, but all the same, it was an important one. 7

Rutter: Won the early penalty and displayed pockets of quality. 7

Summerville: After a few subdued performances, this was the Summerville who has troubled countless second-tier defences. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bamford: Justified his recall with a good performance against his old club and a goal. Led the line well. 8

Substitutes: Piroe (Bamford 74), 6.

James (Gnonto 80), 6.

Kamara (Rutter 80), 6.

Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Joseph.

Related topics:Middlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.