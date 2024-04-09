Ratings: Some worrying 5's at the top end as promotion-chasing Leeds United produce an under-whelming Championship show against Sunderland
Meslier: An important first-half save with his legs to deny Jack Clarke. 6
Gray: Clarke posed the teenager problems at times in first half. 5
Rodon: No real centre-forward to mark. Some sloppy passes at times. 6
Ampadu: A welcome starter. One big saving clearance in second half. 6
Firpo: Booked for tripping Hume in second period. 5
Gruev: Better in second half. 6
Kamara: Could not dictate and had a testing evening. 5
James: More of a force in second half after being kept quiet in first. 5
Rutter: Has had many good days at Elland Road of late. This was not one of them. 5
Summerville: Shackled well in the main. The odd moment or two, but not vintage. 5
Bamford: Just not going for him at the minute at all. 5
Substitutes: Gnonto (Kamara 72) 6.
Piroe (James 82).
Joseph (Bamford 82).
Roberts (Gray 83)
Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Byram.
