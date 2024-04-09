Ratings: Some worrying 5's at the top end as promotion-chasing Leeds United produce an under-whelming Championship show against Sunderland

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Sunderland at Elland Road.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 9th Apr 2024, 21:59 BST

Meslier: An important first-half save with his legs to deny Jack Clarke. 6

Gray: Clarke posed the teenager problems at times in first half. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rodon: No real centre-forward to mark. Some sloppy passes at times. 6

Sunderland's Callum Styles, on loan from Barnsley, gets to grips with Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. Picture: Bruce RollinsonSunderland's Callum Styles, on loan from Barnsley, gets to grips with Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Sunderland's Callum Styles, on loan from Barnsley, gets to grips with Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Ampadu: A welcome starter. One big saving clearance in second half. 6

Firpo: Booked for tripping Hume in second period. 5

Gruev: Better in second half. 6

Kamara: Could not dictate and had a testing evening. 5

James: More of a force in second half after being kept quiet in first. 5

Rutter: Has had many good days at Elland Road of late. This was not one of them. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Summerville: Shackled well in the main. The odd moment or two, but not vintage. 5

Bamford: Just not going for him at the minute at all. 5

Substitutes: Gnonto (Kamara 72) 6.

Piroe (James 82).

Joseph (Bamford 82).

Roberts (Gray 83)

Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Byram.

Related topics:SunderlandElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.