Meslier: An important first-half save with his legs to deny Jack Clarke. 6

Gray: Clarke posed the teenager problems at times in first half. 5

Rodon: No real centre-forward to mark. Some sloppy passes at times. 6

Sunderland's Callum Styles, on loan from Barnsley, gets to grips with Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Ampadu: A welcome starter. One big saving clearance in second half. 6

Firpo: Booked for tripping Hume in second period. 5

Gruev: Better in second half. 6

Kamara: Could not dictate and had a testing evening. 5

James: More of a force in second half after being kept quiet in first. 5

Rutter: Has had many good days at Elland Road of late. This was not one of them. 5

Summerville: Shackled well in the main. The odd moment or two, but not vintage. 5

Bamford: Just not going for him at the minute at all. 5

Substitutes: Gnonto (Kamara 72) 6.

Piroe (James 82).

Joseph (Bamford 82).

Roberts (Gray 83)