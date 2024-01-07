HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United at London Road.

Klaesson: Protected pretty well. One decent second-half save with his feet. 6

Shackleton: First appearance since October 28. Struggled at times against Mason-Clark in first half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ampadu: Switched to centre-half and was on message, as per. Two maiden goals for the club and an assist. 8

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Rodon: Typical Rodon. No fuss. No problem. 7

Firpo: Given just a second start of the season. Threatened going forward at times. 6

Gruev: Handed a third start of the campaign. Put in a decent shift. 7

Gray: Passed up a good chance to put Leeds ahead, but did produce plenty of nice work after that. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto: Booked and should have earned Leeds a penalty before the break. Lively. Booked. 7

Piroe: Will have desperately wanted to get on the scoresheet and come to the party. 6

Anthony: Started for the first time since October 25. Went close to scoring a few times and enjoyed himself. 8

Bamford: Scored a goal which no-one present will forget. Sublime. Technique of the highest order. 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Ayling (Shackleton 78): First action since November 3. 6.

Kamara (Bamford 86); James (Gnonto 86); Poveda (Anthony 86); Joseph (Piroe 90).