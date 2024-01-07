Ratings: 'Technique of the highest order': A 9 for one Leeds United player + two 8s and several 7s in FA Cup win at Peterborough
Klaesson: Protected pretty well. One decent second-half save with his feet. 6
Shackleton: First appearance since October 28. Struggled at times against Mason-Clark in first half. 6
Ampadu: Switched to centre-half and was on message, as per. Two maiden goals for the club and an assist. 8
Rodon: Typical Rodon. No fuss. No problem. 7
Firpo: Given just a second start of the season. Threatened going forward at times. 6
Gruev: Handed a third start of the campaign. Put in a decent shift. 7
Gray: Passed up a good chance to put Leeds ahead, but did produce plenty of nice work after that. 7
Gnonto: Booked and should have earned Leeds a penalty before the break. Lively. Booked. 7
Piroe: Will have desperately wanted to get on the scoresheet and come to the party. 6
Anthony: Started for the first time since October 25. Went close to scoring a few times and enjoyed himself. 8
Bamford: Scored a goal which no-one present will forget. Sublime. Technique of the highest order. 9
Substitutes: Ayling (Shackleton 78): First action since November 3. 6.
Kamara (Bamford 86); James (Gnonto 86); Poveda (Anthony 86); Joseph (Piroe 90).
Not used: van den Heuvel, Cooper, Kamara, Summerville, Rutter.