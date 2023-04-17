Ratings: Threes and four's with Luis Sinisterra being a player very much alone for Leeds United

Meslier: Exposed for a couple of goals and is taking a lot of punishment. 5
Kristensen: All over the place in the second half. 3
Koch: Creaking on the restart, when Leeds were torn apart. 4
Struijk: A punishing night. 4
Firpo: Mistake for the opener set the tone. 3
Roca: Chasing shadows in second half. 4
McKennie: Big mistake for Liverpool’s second and toiled in second half. 4
Sinisterra: The one Leeds player you felt for. Nice goal. 7
Aaronson: Popped up in some good positions and had to be watched by Liverpool. Went close in second half. 5
Harrison: Up for the fight and worked his socks off early on. Second half was tough. 5
Rodrigo: Big responsibility on his shoulders in his first start since January 22. Briefly threatened early on. Briefly... 5
Substitutes: Rutter (Aaronson 66), Summerville (Rodrigo 66), 5; Forshaw (Sinisterra 77), 5; Gnonto (Harrison 77), 5.
Substitutes unused: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Greenwood.