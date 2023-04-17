All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
5 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
9 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
10 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
10 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Ratings: Threes and four's with Luis Sinisterra being a player very much alone for Leeds United

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Monday evening’s Premier League home game against Liverpool at Elland Road.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 17th Apr 2023, 22:27 BST

Meslier: Exposed for a couple of goals and is taking a lot of punishment. 5

Kristensen: All over the place in the second half. 3

Koch: Creaking on the restart, when Leeds were torn apart. 4

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Most Popular

Struijk: A punishing night. 4

Firpo: Mistake for the opener set the tone. 3

Roca: Chasing shadows in second half. 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McKennie: Big mistake for Liverpool’s second and toiled in second half. 4

Sinisterra: The one Leeds player you felt for. Nice goal. 7

Aaronson: Popped up in some good positions and had to be watched by Liverpool. Went close in second half. 5

Harrison: Up for the fight and worked his socks off early on. Second half was tough. 5

Rodrigo: Big responsibility on his shoulders in his first start since January 22. Briefly threatened early on. Briefly... 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substitutes: Rutter (Aaronson 66), Summerville (Rodrigo 66), 5; Forshaw (Sinisterra 77), 5; Gnonto (Harrison 77), 5.

Substitutes unused: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Greenwood.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLiverpoolElland Road