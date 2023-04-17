Ratings: Threes and four's with Luis Sinisterra being a player very much alone for Leeds United

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Monday evening’s Premier League home game against Liverpool at Elland Road.

Meslier: Exposed for a couple of goals and is taking a lot of punishment. 5

Kristensen: All over the place in the second half. 3

Koch: Creaking on the restart, when Leeds were torn apart. 4

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Struijk: A punishing night. 4

Firpo: Mistake for the opener set the tone. 3

Roca: Chasing shadows in second half. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKennie: Big mistake for Liverpool’s second and toiled in second half. 4

Sinisterra: The one Leeds player you felt for. Nice goal. 7

Aaronson: Popped up in some good positions and had to be watched by Liverpool. Went close in second half. 5

Harrison: Up for the fight and worked his socks off early on. Second half was tough. 5

Rodrigo: Big responsibility on his shoulders in his first start since January 22. Briefly threatened early on. Briefly... 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Rutter (Aaronson 66), Summerville (Rodrigo 66), 5; Forshaw (Sinisterra 77), 5; Gnonto (Harrison 77), 5.