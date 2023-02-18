News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: Which Leeds United players made the grade in their crunch Premier League fixture at Everton

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League encounter against Everton at Goodison Park.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

Meslier: Got away with a fumble on 20 minutes. Horror moment for goal. 4

Ayling: Switched over to centre-half in the second period. 5

Koch: Kept Maupay fairly quiet. Average. 5

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford dejected during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Everton. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wober: Landed awkwardly on his shoulder early on, but managed to play on. Made an important clearance off the line, but went off at the break – clearly feeling his injury still. 5

Firpo: There were worse performers in a Leeds jersey. 5

McKennie: Shook off the rust after a very slow start. Key clearance on the line to deny Maupay. Booked. 4

Adams: Booked for a game of shove with McNeil. Him and McKennie could not dictate. 5

Summerville: Ran into trouble once or twice early on and it set the tone. Very disappointing. 4

Harrison: Some very poor decision-making and execution. A shame, as he picked up some handy positions. 4

Gnonto: The one player who you felt Everton were frightened of. You wanted him to get the ball nice and early to attack Coleman. It did not happen. 4

Bamford: Started brightly, but faded. You wanted so more from him. Tippy-tappy. 5

Substitutes: Kristensen (Wober 45). 5

Aaronson (Summerville 60) 5.

Rutter (McKennie 78), 6.

Greenwood (Harrison 86).

Not used: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Monteiro, Joseph.

Premier LeagueEverton