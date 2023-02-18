Meslier: Got away with a fumble on 20 minutes. Horror moment for goal. 4
Ayling: Switched over to centre-half in the second period. 5
Koch: Kept Maupay fairly quiet. Average. 5
Wober: Landed awkwardly on his shoulder early on, but managed to play on. Made an important clearance off the line, but went off at the break – clearly feeling his injury still. 5
Firpo: There were worse performers in a Leeds jersey. 5
McKennie: Shook off the rust after a very slow start. Key clearance on the line to deny Maupay. Booked. 4
Adams: Booked for a game of shove with McNeil. Him and McKennie could not dictate. 5
Summerville: Ran into trouble once or twice early on and it set the tone. Very disappointing. 4
Harrison: Some very poor decision-making and execution. A shame, as he picked up some handy positions. 4
Gnonto: The one player who you felt Everton were frightened of. You wanted him to get the ball nice and early to attack Coleman. It did not happen. 4
Bamford: Started brightly, but faded. You wanted so more from him. Tippy-tappy. 5
Substitutes: Kristensen (Wober 45). 5
Aaronson (Summerville 60) 5.
Rutter (McKennie 78), 6.
Greenwood (Harrison 86).
Not used: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Monteiro, Joseph.