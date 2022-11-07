Philip Hughes lives on a cul-de-sac opposite the South Stand of Elland Road – near the famous Graveleys chip shop.

On Saturday, Philip had organised a fireworks display in his garden for his grandchildren.

However, attention quickly turned to the Leeds United match going on just metres from their garden, as the team mounted an incredible comeback from 3-1 down to win 4-3.

A Leeds United loving family used a prime opportunity during their fireworks display to entertain fans inside Elland Road just metres from their home – by syncing up the rockets with the goals.

Seconds after each goal, Philip released rockets into the sky for the adoring Leeds United fans to celebrate the action.

On full time, Philip even let off a £150 rocket he had prepared in case of victory – a moment captured by cameras across the world.

His actions have been praised by Leeds United fans who celebrated the incredible performance inside the ground.

“We can see into the ground from our garden”, Philip explained.

"There were so many people who left at 3-1 down and thought it was over, but we had hope.

"When it went to 3-3, I shouted ‘get the big rocket ready’.

“I knew we would score a winner.”

Philip has supported Leeds United their entire lives and attend matches where possible.

"I have family abroad and they saw the fireworks on the telly”, Philip said.