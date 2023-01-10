Rick Passmoor tells Leeds United Women to enjoy their big FA Cup day out at Arsenal as culture takes hold

Rick Passmoor says he is just starting to establish the right culture in his second spell as manager of Leeds United Women, and wants his players to enjoy the rewards after setting up an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Arsenal.

Despite conceding in the opening minute at home to Stoke City in round three, National League Leeds won 3-1 and face the 14-times winners on January 29.

“No matter what level you are, male or female, it's (about) creating a culture in the environment, then putting down the principles how you want to play," said Passmoor, who in his first spell took Leeds to the 2008 final, which they lost to the Gunners, and lifted the League Cup in 2010.

“Coming in late in August, we're now just probably going in the right direction for the players to understand our methods.

“So therefore to perform like we did after that (Christmas) break was really pleasing. And they've now got to go forward and enjoy the experience of the next round.

“But before that, we've got to train hard. And we've also got a game at AFC Fylde, in another cup, against another team from a league higher.

"I want to make we're not just a cup team this season. I want to see us do this in all our league matches, outfight, out-run and out-play oppositions.

"You're going to have difficult moments, you’re going to be stretched, you're going to be challenged.

CULTURE: Leeds United Women's coach Rick Passmoor

"It’s about having that mentality to say, 'Okay then,' take it on the chin and win the one-v-one battles but also as a team be compact and be difficult to play against.”

Championship Sheffield United’s reward if they can beat Nottingham Forest will be a trip to Manchester City.